Middle School Soccer Baron boys blank Indian Springs
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys soccer team won 2-0 over Indian Springs Thursday.
Dawson Cleverly had both DeKalb goals, with Grady Hall assisting on one of them.
The Barons were defeated 2-1 by East Noble Tuesday. Cleverly scored DeKalb’s goal with an assist from Romeo Avila.
DeKalb girls top Knights
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls were 6-1 winners over East Noble Thursday.
Jazmynn Stokes had three goals and two assists to lead DeKalb. Jacy Stokes, Eliana Shaffer and Reena Kruse all scored off assists from Kyla Kjendalen.
Averi Amstutz scored for the Knights on an assist from Samantha Nutter. This goal was set up by hard work from Brianna Bortner constantly pressuring and attacking the ball.
In goal for East Noble, Evelyn Reed made five saves and Maitlin Booth made four saves.
EN boys get two wins
East Noble’s boys soccer team defeated DeKalb 2-1 on Tuesday and won 7-0 over New Haven on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Luca Benedict and Nasser Alomari scored for the Knights. Dawson Cleverly scored DeKalb’s goal on an assist from Romeo Avila.
On Thursday, Alomari and Abdullah Awf each scored twice for East Noble. Benedict and Roman Pita scored, too. The Knights also had an own goal.
East Noble girls team tops Bulldogs, loses to Maple Creek
East Noble’s girls soccer team ended a busy stretch of playing three matches in as many days with an 8-1 loss at Maple Creek on Wednesday and an 8-1 win at New Haven Thursday.
On Wednesday, Samantha Nutter scored for the Knights on a penalty kick. Evelyn Reed made seven saves in goal, and Maitlin Booth made three stops between the pipes.
On Thursday, Averi Amstutz had three goals for East Noble. Nutter and Brianna Bortner had two goals each and Carly Smith also scored. Nutter, Bortner. Amstutz, Booth, Della Munk and Aubrey Helmkamp all had assists.
“This was an all-around team win and feels good, but we still have a lot of things to work on to be successful for the rest of the season,” Knights coach Brian Rexroad said.
Middle School Golf DeKalb tops Indian Springs
AUBURN — DeKalb was a 189-243 winner over Indian Springs at Bridgewater Tuesday.
A.J. Shambaugh shot a 1-over-par 37 to take medalist honors for the Barons.
Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams 40, Grace Pfister 42, Jadan Tompkins 49, Ellington Sparkman 51 and Liam Schlatter 52.
Luke Petre led DeKalb’s junior varsity with a 44.
DeKalb defeats East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb defeated East Noble 222-248 in a dual match at Kendallville Elks Wednesday.
Grace Pfister and AJ Shambaugh shot 41s to share medalist honors for the Barons. Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams 42, Ellington Sparkman 48, Jadan Tompkins 50 and Luke Petre 57.
Maddux Brockhouse led DeKalb’s JV with a 48.
The Barons defeated Indian Springs 189-243 at Bridgewater Tuesday.
Shambaugh was the medalist with a 37. Other DeKalb scores were Williams 40, Pfister 42, Tompkins 49, Sparkman 51 and Liam Schlatter 52.
Petre led DeKalb’s JV with a 44.
Middle School Tennis Barons topple East Noble
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated East Noble 5-0 Thursday.
Oliver Derrow, Wyatt Knepper and Liam Schlatter won the three singles matches for the Barons. The doubles teams of Kai Nagel and Reese Schmidt, and Henry Post and Parker Vince also won.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 6-4 with one tie.
Baron doubles teams who won included Ella Nixon and Charlotte Hissong, Zoe Niles and Noelle Shepherd, Alex Erwin and Gabe Myers, Aubrey Dunn and Calleigh Yankey, and Alli Hartsough and Baylee Tysen.
Henry Ballard and Isaac Webb tied their match.
DeKalb was defeated 3-2 by Leo Wednesday. Derrow and Knepper were winners in singles play for the Barons.
The Lions won 8-1 in junior varsity play. Erwin and Myers had DeKalb’s only win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.