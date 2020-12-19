WATERLOO — Bigger was better for DeKalb Friday night.
The Barons changed to a bigger lineup in the second half and reversed all that had gone Norwell’s way in the first.
DeKalb controlled the glass, got to the basket to create free throw opportunities, and stepped up the defense to limit the Knights’ three-point attack in roaring from behind for a 63-56 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win.
The Barons (2-1 overall, 1-0 NE8) got a 31-point effort from Cole Richmond, including 14-of-18 at the foul line. Connor Penrod added 15 points. He and Donnie Wiley led the Barons with seven rebounds each.
Norwell (0-5, 0-1) started a smaller, athletic lineup with four sophomores. Jon Colbert and Luke McBride had 17 points apiece and Eli Riley scored 12. Colbert had a game-best eight rebounds.
The Knights hit five threes and got some easy rebound baskets en route to a 31-22 lead at the break, but DeKalb dominated the third quarter, outscoring guests 20-6. For the second half, the Barons outscored Norwell 41-25 and had a 23-10 advantage on the boards.
“We really made some nice adjustments. We went with a taller lineup for the second half,” acting head coach Scott Pettis said. “(Head coach Rod) Cone had us well-prepared. He scouted film all week.
“Cole Richmond really took over the second half, taking the ball to the basket, being a leader, getting to the free throw line. Connor had another great game in the post. Defensively Donnie Wiley and Alex Leslie came off the bench with great minutes.”
DeKalb outscored Norwell 14-4 in the first 4 ½ minutes after halftime. Brantley Hickman hit two threes in the quarter and Penrod had two stickbacks as DeKalb went up 42-37 at the last stop.
The fourth quarter was mostly Richmond, who scored 11 points in a row to help DeKalb build a nine-point advantage.
Norwell, meanwhile, hit just one three-pointer in the second half after going 5-for-11 over the first two quarters.
“We didn’t play very well defensively in the first half, giving up 31 points,” Pettis said. “I told them during the time out (in the fourth quarter) that the only way they climb back in it is if they get to the free throw line or we leave them open for a three, and we did great.
“We kept a hand in their face making it hard on the shooters, and they didn’t get to the line nearly as much as we did (the Knights were 7-of-13 compared to 18-of-25 for the Barons).”
Pettis said Cone is very involved in the team’s fortunes even though he can’t be there in person.
“He’s in communication with us. He’s waiting on my call right now,” Pettis said. “He’s been pulling all the strings. We’re just kind of the puppets out here, following his instructions.
“He spends countless hours getting us prepared and preparing practices for us. He’s still here every step of the way.”
The Barons complete a brutal schedule for the week today at Grace College against Central Noble at 4:30 p.m.
