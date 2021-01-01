Prep Girls Basketball
Fremont falls to New Haven in OT
FREMONT — Fremont lost to New Haven 49-42 in overtime Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (4-7) only played six girls and was down to five girls in the fourth quarter and overtime after Avarcia Nard fouled out late in the third quarter. Forward Kayla Williams played with four fouls in the fourth quarter and the extra period.
New Haven more than doubled the Eagles in free throws attempted while forcing 23 Fremont turnovers. At the foul line, the Bulldogs made 21-of-44 shots while the Eagles were 10-of-17.
Kaelyn Ortiz-Vaudt and Tamara Wade each had 12 points for New Haven. Shania Freeman made two big three-pointers late in the game and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Katie Berlew had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Fremont (2-10). Jada Rhonehouse had 11 points, four boards, two steals and two assists. Eva Foulk pitched in nine points and nine rebounds.
Mast nominated for weekly award
West Noble senior guard Lilly Mast was a top nominee in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award last week.
Mast had 36 points in the Chargers’ two Northeast Corner Conference home wins just before Christmas.
