I’m excited about this week’s power rankings because the boys join in on the fun. I’m so excited that I don’t want to waste anymore of your time. Let’s get right to them!
Girls No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 5-0
The Railroaders stayed unbeaten after going 3-0 last week. Garrett had at least three girls reach double figures in all three victories. Nataley Armstrong broke her own school record with 14 assists in the 91-36 win over North Side.
The schedule gets a little bit tougher the next two weeks with Angola (today) and Concordia (Thursday, Dec. 3) coming into Bateman Gymnasium. Both are sectional opponents and both are very capable to defeating the Railroaders.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0, 1-0 NECC
Speaking of the Hornets, they looked really good against Eastside on Friday night. Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach were launching from outside and were very accurate.
Like the Railroaders, Angola’s schedule hits a brutal stretch that covers the next two weeks. A trip to Garrett is followed by a game at Northridge on Saturday. The Hornets then go to Fairfield, which is undefeated at 5-0, and finally, Central Noble comes to town on Friday, Dec. 4.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 1-0
It will be 21 days without game action when the Cougars return to the court at Whitko on Saturday. The Wildcats have lost four straight, so it feels like a very winnable game for Central Noble.
No. 4 East Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 2-5
The Knights fall down a spot in the rankings. They’ve also hit a portion in their schedule that features some very good opponents, including Concordia, South Bend Washington and Carroll.
East Noble has been without two of its best ball handlers, Kyndal Mynhier and Avan Beiswanger, and it’s contributed to its recent losses.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: 5
Record: 2-2
The Lakers’ last game was a home contest against Goshen on Nov. 10. Their next game is a home game when they face Leo on Saturday in their first game back off of quarantine.
Others considered: Lakewood Park, Eastside, West Noble.
Boys No. 1 Churubusco
2019-20 record: 17-6, 10-1 NECC
The Eagles come into the 2020-21 season at No. 1 in my power rankings with a giant chip on their shoulder. After winning the Class 2A Westview Sectional championship, they were unable to continue their season because the rest of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Landen Jordan, Jackson Paul and Luke McClure all return after being very productive last season. Outside of those three, who will step up?
No. 2 Central Noble
2019-20 record: 22-5, 9-2 NECC
The Cougars also return a lot of talented experience from last season. They won the NECC Tournament but fell to Churubusco in the sectional title game.
The area’s best returning scorer is Connor Essegian. No doubt about it. As a sophomore, he averaged 24 points per game last year and already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Joining him are Sawyer Yoder, who scored 15.9 ppg last season, Logan Gard and Ryan Schroeder.
Like the Eagles, the Cougars have a few question marks in who will provide the depth for this team.
No. 3 Westview
2019-20 record: 21-4, 10-1 NECC
The Warriors lost arguably the best area player ever in Charlie Yoder to graduation and their head coach Rob Yoder to retirement, but they do have quite a few experience players returning and a new coach who’s been very successful in the area.
New coach Ed Bentley will look to Drew Litwiller as the go-to guy this season, and behind him are six or seven players who can score, including Brady Yoder, Mason Yoder, Lyndon Miller, Luke Miller, Caleb Cory, Ben Byrkett and Jordan Schrock, who returns after missing last season.
No. 4 Lakewood Park
2019-20 record: 12-12
Next to Churubusco’s Landen Jordan, Caedmon Bontrager might be the best big man in the KPC area. As a sophomore, he averaged 20.7 points per game for the Panthers last season and had 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.
Returning with Bontrager are classmates Aiden Fetters and Carter Harman, who both averaged around eight points per game last season.
No. 5 Angola
2019-20 record: 14-9, 8-3
This is a team that I’m most intrigued by this season. New head coach Brandon Appleton comes over from coaching the Angola girls the last six seasons who have won more than 20 games during the last three.
Appleton has Joel Knox, Gage King and Bryce Dailey all returning for his first season. Knox was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season with 11.8 points per game.
How quickly will the team adapt to Appleton’s coaching style? That may determine the level of success for the Hornets this season.
Others considered: Eastside, East Noble, Fremont, Lakeland.
