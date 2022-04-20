Postponements
Due to inclement weather, a few area tennis matches were postponed.
The Angola-East Noble match will be made up on Friday, April 29.
The contests between Central Noble and Columbia City and West Noble and Fremont don’t have make-up dates as of Wednesday.
Prep Baseball Five Blazer pitchers combine on shutout
HAMILTON — Five Eastside pitchers tossed one scoreless inning each in a combined two-hit, 25-0 shutout win over host Hamilton Tuesday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Jack Buchanan, Laithyn Cook, Carsen Jacobs, Caeden Moughler and Nick Snyder pitched one inning each.
Buchanan started, striking out two batters. Cook and Snyder struck out three each. Jacobs and Moughler fanned one batter each.
The Blazers connected for 23 hits as a team, including 10 for extra bases. Buchanan slugged two doubles two solo home runs and Jacobs belted a grand slam as Eastside scored in every inning.
Jacobs finished with six runs batted in and Buchanan had three.
The Blazers scored three times in the first, one in the second, four in the third, seven in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
Jacobs, Hugh Henderson and Dackotia Reed had three hits each. Henderson and Reed had one double each.
Johnny Eck and Ryder Reed had two hits each. One of Reed’s hits went for a double.
Zane Ritter collected two singles for the Marines. Drew Merritt and Clayton Spaw drew walks.
Fremont’s Miller hits walk-off to beat Lions
FREMONT — Eagle senior Nick Miller hit a two-run home run to defeat Leo 6-5 on Wednesday.
Fremont rallied from a 4-1 deficit and tied the game going into the seventh inning. After Leo scored on in the top of the inning, Miller finished the comeback with a bomb to left field.
Miller ended up 4-for-4 with three runs batted in. Ethan Bock went 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Bock got the start on the mound and went four innings, allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Isaac Hirschy tossed three innings of relief and got the win. He gave up a run on four hits.
Fremont will have a new opponent on Friday, traveling to Edon (Ohio) for a 5 p.m. start instead of Bronson, Michigan. Bronson has a conference game to make up.
Railroaders blank Falcons
BENTON — Garrett pitcher Luke Byers allowed three hits in a 5-0 win over Fairfield on Wednesday.
Byers tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Peyton Simmons, Aaden Lytle, and Graham Kelham each had two hits for the Railroaders. Lytle had a pair of doubles and a run batted in.
As a team, Garrett had 11 total hits.
Central Noble edges East Noble
ALBION — The Cougars picked up a quality 3-2 win over East Noble on Wednesday.
Will Hoover led Central Noble on the mound, going five innings with 10 strikeouts.
Jaxon Copas and Carter Wilkinson each had two hits for the Cougars.
Reserve Knights top Blazers
BUTLER — Jackson Leedy collected four singles and drove in three runs to lead East Noble’s reserve baseball team to an 18-9 win over Eastside at Butler Tuesday.
Parker Kerr, Anthony Mitchener and Drew Rhodes had two hits each for East Noble. Cole Strick had a triple and drove in three runs, and Jordan Borders and Jacob Ramey had doubles.
East Noble trailed 4-2 entering the fourth, but scored seven times in that inning, adding four in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Kolt Gerke had three hits, including a double, for Eastside. Brayden Baatz, Jacob McClain, Clayton Minnick and Carter Rutan picked up two hits each. Minnick drove in three runs and Rutan added two RBIs.
Prep Softball Blazers shut out Hamilton Marines
HAMILTON — Visiting Eastside scored 16 times in the first inning and Cadence Gardner limited Hamilton to three hits in a 29-0 win Tuesday.
Of the 18 players who played, 12 had at least one hit for the Blazers.
Lilli Cline had three singles and drove in four runs. Gardner, Natalie Lower and Moyra McAtee had two hits each. Lower, who had a double, drove in three runs. Faith McClain homered, knocking in three runs.
Gardner struck out seven and walked just one batter. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Heffern, Krysta Mullin and Delaney Stuckey picked up one hit apiece for the Marines.
Prep Track Eastside, Lakewood Park split
BUTLER — Eastside and Lakewood Park split a non-conference track meet at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers won the girls meet 79-49. The Panthers won the boys meet 61-49.
In the girls’ meet, Brittney Geiger, Karly Kaufmann and Lilyan Kreischer were double winners for Eastside. Kesed Picazo and Cassie Swing were double winners for Lakewood Park.
Geiger won the 300 hurdles (57.5 seconds) and cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump. Kaufmann won the 800 (2:56.3) and the 1,600 (6:24.9). Kreischer won the 400 (1:04.1) and 100 hurdles (17.4 seconds).
Picazo won the 100 (13.4 seconds) and 200 (28.8 seconds). Swing won the shot put (25 feet, 1 inch) and discus (87 feet, 5 inches).
In the boys’ meet, Conner Hodges and Braeson Kruse were double winners for Lakewood Park while Dane Sebert won two events for Eastside.
Hodges was first in the 100 (12.3) and 200 (25.1). Kruse was first in the 1,600 (5:25) and 3,200 (11:97.1). Sebert won the shot put (46-6 3/4) and discus (156-11) for the Blazers.
Full results are on B3.
Barons, Columbia City split
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb’s girls defeated Columbia City 68-64 while the Eagles defeated the Baron boys 102-31 in Northeast 8 Conference dual competition Tuesday.
For the DeKalb girls, Lydia Bennett won the 1,600 and 3,200, Jenna Schoenherr won the 100 and long jump, Myca Miller took the 100 intermediate hurdles, and Scout Warner was first in the high jump. DeKalb also was first in the 4x800 and 4x100 relays.
DeKalb’s boys got first-place finishes from Nate Fillenwarth in the 400 and high jump, and Josiah Vanderhorst in the shot put. The Barons also took the 4x800 relay.
Full results are on B3.
Prep Boys Golf Hornets beat Snider
ANGOLA — Angola opened its dual season Wednesday by defeating Snider 188-218 on a cold, windy evening at Glendarin Hills.
Hornets Mason Gruner and Gage Hankey shared medalist honors.
Lakers 2nd, Chargers 3rd at Black Squirrel
GOSHEN — Lakeland was second to Goshen in a three-team meet at Black Squirrel on Wednesday, 158-185. West Noble was third with 233.
RedHawk Chase Meyer was medalist with a 1-over par 37.
PH dealt close loss
ELKHART — Prairie Heights lost to Elkhart Christian 210-212 Tuesday at Bent Oak. Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with 44. Noah Butler shot 49.
Elkhart Christian 210, Prairie Heights 212
PH: B. Levitz 44, Butler 49, Davidson 57, Abbott 62, Byler 62.
Heights JV: Baker 59, Milliman 59.
Prep Girls Tennis Warriors beat Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated rival Lakeland 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Warriors won in straight sets at all three singles positions and at No. 1 doubles.
The Lakers No. 2 doubles team of Amelia Trump and Karris Romer won a tough battle in two sets, which both went to tiebreakers.
Westview 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsekcer (WV) def. Brooklyn Olinger (LL) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Lilly Shackow (LL) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Jayda Brim (LL) 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Carly Rasbaugh-Sarah Smart (LL) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Amelia Trump-Karris Romer (LL) def. Kamryn Miller-Jennifer Osoria-Luna (WV) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4).
College Lacrosse Thunder men fall to Britons
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Albion 13-10 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night.
The Britons (9-4, 2-1 MIAA) scored three straight goals to take a 4-1 lead midway through the fourth quarter and built a 10-4 lead nearly seven minutes into the second quarter. The Thunder got no closer than three goals the rest of the way.
Matt Zanichelli, Andrew Douglas and Austin Lindell had two goals apiece for Trine (8-3, 2-2). Zanichelli had three assists and Douglas had an assist. Patrick Doyle added two assists.
Nick DiPaolo made 11 saves in goal for the Thunder.
Youth Basketball DeKalb schedules boys camp
WATERLOO — DeKalb will have a boys basketball camp for players in grades 1-8.
The purpose of the camp is to practice fundamentals while having fun with the varsity coaching staff and players. Dribbling, passing, footwork and shooting will be covered.
For players in grades 1-2 next fall, the camp will be held May 31, and June 1-2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day at DeKalb Middle School. Players should enter Door 2. The cost is $40.
For players in grades 3-8 next fall, camp will take place June 6-7 and 9-10 from noon to 3 p.m. each day at the high school. Players should enter Door 24. The cost is $80.
All players should bring a water bottle with their name on it.
Online registration is preferred at dhsathletics.dekalbcentral.net or on Twitter @DHSBaronBball.
Players must sign up by May 20 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
High Schools Physicals offered at Garrett
GARRETT — Garrett will offer physical examinations for athletes in grades 5-11 who plan on participating in summer sports activities and sports in the next school year.
Exams will be given May 10-11 starting at 8:15 a.m. each day at the school clinic. The cost is $20. Students must have their paperwork in and a spot reserved by May 6.
IHSAA physical forms are available at the high school athletic office, or in the main offices of the middle school and elementary school.
Summer sports activities (weights, conditioning, etc.) begin June 1. Athletes must have a completed physical form dated after April 1, 2022, on file before they will be allowed to participate.
College Golf Thunder men runner-up at qualifier
CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Trine University men’s golf team wrapped up play in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association NCAA Automatic Qualifier on Wednesday.
The Thunder finished in second place in the final of three rounds at Stonewater Country Club and second overall in the qualifier. Trine had a team score of 313 in round three, behind Calvin at 308.
Hope gained the spot in the NCAA DIII National Championships with a three-day total of 915 with Trine just behind at 925.
Mitch Lowney was the round three individual medalist with an even-par 71. Mark Civanich had the next lowest Thunder score at 78. Brogan Brockie recorded an 80, and Jack Brockie finished at 84. Mitch Blank carded a 90.
The Thunder await their postseason fate with the NCAA Men’s Golf Press Release on Monday, May 2. In preparation for a potential bid, Trine will compete in the Steven Tyler Memorial on Monday. The event was postponed due to weather earlier this season.
