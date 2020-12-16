WATERLOO — Dwenger used its defensive pressure to wipe out a DeKalb lead in the first half.
When the Barons rallied in the third quarter, the Saints decided they needed another dose of havoc.
After their five-point lead disappeared, the Saints harassed the Barons and allowed them only seven shots in the third quarter. Dwenger also continued its three-point barrage and quickly moved into a double-digit lead on the way to a 59-44 boys basketball victory Tuesday.
Cole Richmond completed a 9-2 run with two free throws to give the Barons a short-lived 32-30 lead in third. That’s when the Saints made four threes in a 16-2 run in slightly more than two minutes, and led 48-35 by the end of the quarter.
Brenden Lytle hit three of the triples and finished with a game-best 19 points. C.J. Pieper added 12 points and was one of five Dwenger players who hit a three.
The Saints were 5-of-8 from behind the line in the second quarter and 4-of-7 in the third. They were 10-of-20 for the night.
Every shot and every pass were contested for the Barons, who got 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting to with eight rebounds from Connor Penrod.
DeKalb dominated early when Dwenger’s defense sat back, and stormed to a 12-5 lead after one, with Penrod and Alex Leslie scoring six points each.
The Saints started pressuring the Barons up high in the second quarter and then extended their pressure to full court. Along with the threes, they were 9-of-10 at the line in the quarter, giving them plenty of chances to set up the press.
Dwenger scored 23 points in the second quarter and was up 28-23 at the half.
DeKalb (1-1) was without coach Rod Cone, with Scott Pettis assuming the role of head coach during the game. The Barons saw their first game action in 20 days since their 65-58 win over Northrop the night before Thanksgiving.
The Saints (1-1) dropped their opener to Homestead Friday.
Caden Pettis converted a bonus to bring DeKalb to within three with 49 seconds left in the junior varsity game, but Dwenger hit four straight free throws to put away a 53-46 win. Pettis led the Barons with 14 points and Landen Brown added 10.
