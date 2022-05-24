ANGOLA — It’s been a special climb for the Trine University softball team from an 0-7 start, largely against the top teams in NCAA Division III.
The first six came in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Leadoff Classic. The seventh loss came on its traditional spring trip to central Florida, a 2-1 setback in eight innings on March 9 to Husson, Maine, who also made the NCAA Tournament.
The Thunder showed what they could be on defense and with a deep, talented pitching staff. But the offense was quiet. You aren’t clicking on all cylinders against the strong competition they faced, you’re often in trouble. There were four one-run games, including three in extra innings. But Trine still started 0-7.
The Thunder found themselves, but there have been a couple bumps along the way, including a no-no by the program’s standards that set off an eruption that tested who the players were and their character and toughness.
The Thunder have never fallen since coach Don Danklefsen tore into the team after a 6-4 home loss to Kalamazoo in the first game of a doubleheader on April 19. The stakes were raised and the room for error was often minimal, but Trine often got a jump on the competition and made the big plays to make sure it never let those advantages go.
Seventeen wins later, the Thunder (32-11) have a second chance at the nation’s elite in the NCAA Division III Tournament Finals, starting Thursday night as a No. 6 seed against third-seeded Eastern Connecticut State (43-5) at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia.
Leadoff Classic 2.0. Trine players have called it a revenge tour. Whatever you want to call it, it’s another opportunity the team relishes and it will work to keep climbing to the top.
“We’re still at the bottom looking up,” Danklefsen said. “That’s our mindset. Not many are picking us. We like being the underdog.”
Thunder freshman catcher Ainsley Phillips said, “It’s definitely great to get a second chance. We’ve been thinking about redemption. We’ve grown so much and we’ll put on a way better show.”
Trine played three of the Finals’ teams in the Leadoff Classic. It played the tournament’s top seed Christopher Newport (42-1), Virginia, in its first game and lost 5-0 on March 4. Captain Kate Alger struck out 11 in a one-hit shutout in her team’s fourth game of 2022.
The Thunder lost to Texas Lutheran 6-2 on March 5 and fell to Eastern Connecticut State 6-3 on March 6. Danklefsen was not with the team those final two days of the Leadoff Classic to tend to a family matter.
The Bulldogs are the No. 4 seed. Salisbury, who is now the second seed, was also in the Leadoff Classic.
The Trine-ECSU winner will play the Salisbury-Millikin (Ill.) winner in a second-round winners’ bracket game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Trine-ECSU loser will play the Salisbury-Millikin loser in an elimination game Friday at 1:30 p.m.
“Eastern Connecticut is very well-coached. They’re old school, A to B, B to C,” Danklefsen said. “I think it’s a team we match up really well against.”
Trine has not been in the National Finals since 2019, and COVID-19 has been largely responsible since then. The season ended after its spring trip ended in 2020 and a positive COVID case within the team prior to playing for a pool championship in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament ended up ending its season in 2021. The Thunder were not picked to play in the 48-team NCAA Tournament despite being ranked nationally late last season.
While still being young with only three seniors in the starting lineup and a pitching staff consisting of three sophomore and a junior, Trine is just not happy to be in Salem.
“We want to win the whole thing,” Danklefsen said. “The numbers and names may change. But the expectations will never change.”
Trine junior shortstop Amanda Prather said, “We’re excited. This is what we worked for, to get to the highest level, and we want to finish it. We trained all fall and winter to win and we’re going to go there and compete.”
Phillips said, “The defense is the best I’ve ever seen. We all trust each other, and we have so much confidence in everybody.”
