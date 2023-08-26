WATERLOO — DeKalb was already going against one of the area’s top volleyball teams, but the adversity started before the match even began Thursday.
The Barons lost senior Brooklyn Barkhaus to an injury near the end of warmups. She didn’t play in the match and was on crutches when the night ended.
The effects showed as the Hornets steamrolled through the first game. DeKalb put up much more of a fight in the last two, but Angola stayed unbeaten in a 25-6, 25-14, 25-21 win.
Angola (5-0) had to work a little harder to pull away from the Barons (4-5) in the last two games, but found its strengths when it counted and got the key points.
“We felt pretty good about it,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said. “DeKalb played real hard tonight. Sometimes we get a little complacent. Sometimes we think we’re better than we are. We have to keep working on it but a 3-0 win is a 3-0 win.”
Despite a dominating win in the first game, Ball didn’t want to see the intensity drop, even with the Hornets moving players in and out. He knows when October rolls around letdowns can be fatal.
“If we’re going to make a run this year in the state, independent of who we’re playing, our senior leadership will have to show up in that moment and make sure the rest of the girls are doing what they’re supposed be doing,” he said.
DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost was happy with how her team recovered after starting the night with a shock.
“We had a strange warmup with one of our players going down,” she said. “Mentally it got us out of our rhythm. I was happy with our response to that. We always talk about what our response will be to a situation. That’s what makes you a great player.”
Her advice to the team after Angola’s first-game rout?
“Go out there and play with your heart,” she said. “We were starting to pick apart their weaknesses. We started to get some momentum. I don’t like to lose ever but we made them beat us. We didn’t beat ourselves.”
Angola roared to the first nine points in the opening game. Ava Harris was at the service line during a long run of points and delivered two aces to go with kills by Bailey Holman, Morgan Gaerte and Mya Ball.
DeKalb hung around in the second game and stayed within 14-13. Olivia Kracium had a kill and Regan Nordmann won a battle at the net to help the Barons stay in it.
Angola put together a run of six points in a row, however. Holman and Maya Harris had kills in that stretch which put the guests up 20-13 and they gave the Barons just one more point in the game.
DeKalb stayed within range in the third game, trailing 20-16 before the Hornets again moved to put together their deciding run. Harris fired an ace and Gaerte and Holman had kills as the Hornets went up 24-17.
The Barons wriggled out of four straight match points before a missed serve ended it.
DeKalb will take part in the Westview Invitational today. Angola will host Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
