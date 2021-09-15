College Soccer Trine’s Price honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University freshman defender Ellie Price was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Athlete of the Week in women’s soccer on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Price helped the Thunder shut out three opponents last week. The Terre Haute resident played 241 minutes out of a possible 270.
Prep Boys Tennis Knights defeat Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble picked up a 4-1 win over Columbia City Tuesday.
The Knights won at both doubles spots and at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
East Noble 4, Columbia City 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Alexander Rongos 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Tobey Krider 6-0, 6-1. 3. Noah Finefrock (CC) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Ben Kuhmichael-Peyton Pope 6-2, 6-1. 2. Brycen Ortiz-Kanon Combs (EN) def. Rhet Wilson-Jaxon Crawford 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Fremont wins battle of Eagles
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont swept Churubusco 5-0 Tuesday. Fremont won all five matches in two sets.
Fremont 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Brady Crick 6-0, 6-1. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Gavin Haverstock 6-1, 6-2. 3. Brady Foulki (F) def. Garrett Wymer 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy (F) Brett Barkley-Mason Young 6-0, 6-1. 2. Alex Chelinski-Connor Trobaugh (F) def. Dawson Meeks-Gage Crick 6-2, 6-2.
Warriors down Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview lost a total of six games in a 5-0 sweep of Prairie Heights Tuesday.
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Leyton Byler 6-0, 6-1. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Breyton Ambler 6-0, 6-1. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Chase Bachelor 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 2. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (W) won by forfeit. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Luke Krapfl-Matt Levitz 6-1, 6-0
Lakers top Cougars
ALBION — Lakeland earned a 4-1 NECC win over Central Noble Tuesday.
The Lakers won at every spot except at No. 3 singles.
Lakeland 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Wyatt Priestley (LL) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-2. 2. Dominic Lawrence (LL) def. Carter Meinika 6-1, 6-1. 3. Carter Wilkinson (CN) def. Colton Fleeman 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles (LL) def. Caleb Weaver-Noah Shepherd 6-4, 6-1. 2. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder (LL) Landyn Champion-Dylan Carnahan 1-6, 6-1, 2-0 forfeit.
Prep Girls Soccer LPC tops Chargers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated West Noble 3-1 on Monday.
Sam Hartz had two goals to lead the Panthers (7-0-1). Maddi Beck also scored.
Neyda Macias scored early in the first half for the Chargers.
Lakers down Garrett
GARRETT — Alivia Rasler had a hat trick to lead Lakeland to a 6-2 Northeast Corner Conference victory Monday.
Cameron Alleshouse, Deisy Munoz and Brooklynn Olinger also scored for the Lakers.
Hornets lose at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Angola lost to Woodlan 3-1 on Monday. Maddie Dailey scored the lone Hornet goal.
Angola lost the junior varsity match to the Warriors 4-2. Riley Pepple had a goal and an assist for the Hornets. Taylor Darby also had a goal.
College Tennis Goodman gets MIAA award
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University freshman Cole Goodman of Eagle, Michigan was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Goodman won both of his No. 1 singles matches over Manchester and Franklin last week. He also won his two No. 3 doubles matches with Drew Dixon last week over the Spartans and the Grizzlies.
Trine women best Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s women’s tennis team defeated Manchester 9-0 on Monday. The Thunder did not lose a game in five of the matches, three in singles and two in doubles.
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Evelyn Minton 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Maddy Russow 6-0, 6-1. 3. Bekah Trent (T) def. Natalie Kotlin 6-0, 6-1. 4. Eva Morales (T) def. Anna Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-0. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Mallory Sands 6-0, 6-0. 6. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Avin Demaso 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Minton-Russow 8-0, 2. Trent-Jd. Davis (T) def. Kotlin-Hollingsworth 8-5. 3. Morales-Lizzie Walker (T) def. Demaso-Sands 8-0.
M.S. Volleyball CN 8th graders lose on Monday
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team lost to Indian Springs on Monday, 25-13, 25-17.
Ellie Clevenger attempted to bring the Cougars back with some great spot serving and digs, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory.
On Aug. 26 in Auburn, CN defeated Lakewood Park 25-21, 25-13.
Serving keyed the Cougars’ victory. Jalayna Winebrenner had many aces. Lily Marks sealed the win with some aces late in the second set.
CN 7th graders fall
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh grade volleyball team lost to Indian Springs 25-18, 25-22 on Monday.
Kaydintz Bales had three aces and Mayah Rohr had three hits for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.