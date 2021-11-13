SHELBYVILLE — Trine senior Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller won the women’s race of the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional on the Blue River Cross Country Course Saturday afternoon and led the Thunder women’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish with 181 points.
Trine was two points ahead of sixth-place Allegheny, Pennsylvania, and three all-region runners with sophomore Carol Haldeman in 29th in a 6-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 53.2 seconds and senior Chloe Brittain in 34th in 22:55.5.
“Our women’s team had an awesome race,” Thunder coach Zach Raber said. “Evie led from the gun and cruised to her second regional title. It really was a total team effort!”
Miller finished in 21:16.1 and was nearly 36 seconds ahead or regional runner-up Anastasia Tucker from Hope.
Freshmen rounded up the top five for the Thunder with Lydia Randolph in 56th in 23:25.3 and Chloe Goodrich in 64th place in 23:35.5.
The Trine men placed 11th in the regional with 378 points.
Ohio schools took six of the top seven positions, led by champion John Carroll with 62 points. Otterbein was second with 89 and Case Western Reserve was third with 107. Calvin broke into the Buckeye State madness at the top in fourth place with 120 points.
“Our goal was to be in the top 10,” Raber said. “We were just short of that, but we return a lot of our men next year. Noah Acker had an outstanding race!”
Acker, a senior from Kendallville led the Thunder by finishing 24th in an 8K time of 25:32 for his best time ever in a regional meet. He was an all-region harrier for the first time in his collegiate career.
Trine also had junior Jacob Myers in 81st in 26:36.4, freshman Joseph Packard in 88th in 26:40.4, sophomore Zach Brickler in 91st in 26:41.8, sophomore Quinten Prieur in 96th in 26:45.3, and sophomore Holden Martin in 98th in 26:50.3.
Miller will run in the NCAA Division III National Championships this coming Saturday at Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The Trine women will see today at 3 p.m. if they earned an at-large national bid when the selection show announces the field at ncaa.com.
