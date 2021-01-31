Postseason high school basketball in Indiana will be different this year than it has ever been before.
It is providing an opportunity for teenagers to play while working to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Positivity rates have dropped for the most part locally, and most area counties have moved out of the red ratings. But mask wearing on school grounds and social distancing in the stands will continue to be emphasized when girls sectional tournaments take place next week.
Following Indiana High School Athletic Association guidelines, tickets will be sold before each game at the door for $6 apiece. Fans should plan on attending only their school’s games and leave immediately after that game. There will be no charge for pre-school children, who will be seated with their parents throughout the contest.
Also according to IHSAA guidelines there will be 45 minutes between games on doubleheader nights for the first round on either Tuesday or Wednesday and for Friday’s semifinals. The first 25 minutes will be used to clear game one fans from the gyms and clean the gyms while teams in the second game will be shooting. The next 20 minutes will be additional warmup time as a new set of fans will enter to watch the second game.
Standard operating procedure could be that spectators will not be allowed to purchase a ticket for the second game until the gym has been cleared and cleaned.
With the crowd restrictions, there will be pay-per-view broadcasts of the games viewed online through ihsaa.tv at $10 per game. The host sites will provide those broadcasts. A portion of the pay-per-view profits will go back to the sectional hosts.
DeKalb, Steuben and Kosciusko counties have the orange rating for COVID-19, and Elkhart County is in the yellow rating. Sectional hosts in those counties will know on Wednesday if those ratings stay that way or change with adjustments made accordingly and immediately.
However, keep in mind, Gov. Eric Holcomb recently moved red and orange to 25% capacity.
Three sectionals will be in DeKalb County, the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, the 3A Garrett Sectional and the 2A Eastside Sectional.
The 1A Fremont Sectional will be in northern Steuben County. The 3A Wawasee Sectional will be in Kosciusko County, and the 2A Fairfield Sectional will be in Elkhart County.
Here are some specifics about each sectional that fans should be aware of.
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional
Fans should enter and exit out of door No. 25 at DeKalb High School, sit in their team’s designated area and sit on bleachers marked with blue tape.
Five hundred tickets will be available for purchase for each game. If DeKalb County goes red, attendance will be limited to only the parents, guardians and siblings of the athletes.
Fort Wayne’s summitcitysports.com will be broadcasting the entire sectional and will be linked to IHSAAtv. East Noble games will be on the radio on WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn). DeKalb athletic director Chris Rhodes said the option of streaming the sectional online on Your Community Network at auburnessentialservices.net is also being considered.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
The gym capacity will be 500 people.
The entire sectional will be broadcasted online by Summit City Sports at summitcitysports.com. All Garrett games will also be on the radio online at wawk.com.
Class 3A Wawasee Sectional
Spectators are limited to four family members per rostered athlete.
Home team fans will occupy the east side of the bleachers inside the Hardwood Teepee. The away team’s fans will occupy the west side of the bleachers. No fans will be allowed to sit directly behind the team benches. Only school and team personnel will be admitted to sit behind the team benches.
Fans should park in the north lots nearest the football field at Wawasee High School, then enter the school through door No. 6. Enter the gym by using the east and west stairwells.
All games of the sectional will be live streamed on Wawasee’s broadcast network CPG-TV at ihsaatv.org/CPGTV. West Noble will also broadcast Charger games on pay-per-view at $10 per game at ihsaatv.org/westnoble.
Lakeland games will be broadcasted on WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange) with longtime voices Bob Murphy and Mike Stiles on the call.
All Central Noble games will be on the radio online at wawk.com.
That entire sectional has been broadcasted on the radio for a long time by Tim Keffaber and the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Famer Rita Price on WRSW (107.3 FM, Warsaw).
Class 2A Eastside Sectional
The gym capacity will be 300 people. Attendance will be monitored with hand-held clickers.
Spectator parking is in the parking lot east of the main gym. Additional parking is available in the north parking lot. Tickets will be sold and spectators will be admitted through door No. 25, which is main gym entrance, and door No. 19 if you are coming from the north parking lot.
The Eastside Sports Network will stream every game of the sectional through IHSAAtv.org. Other outlets could live stream games, too, in the sectional, and they have to be linked to IHSAAtv.
Class 2A Fairfield Sectional
Fairfield will be restricted to four vouchers per rostered players, managers and coaching staff.
Search Fairfield Falcons at IHSAAtv.org for live-streamed games in the sectional. Online audio of all Fairfield games will be at elkhartcountysports.com.
WTHD could also be a free radio broadcast option later in the week for Prairie Heights and/or Westview games.
Class 1A Fremont Sectional
Fremont is following guidelines set by the Steuben County Health Department.
Only immediate family members (parents, guardians and siblings) of each rostered player and “guests” of teams playing will be permitted to attend Tuesday’s first-round games. The host Eagles will play Elkhart Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by Lakewood Park taking on Blackhawk Christian.
If Steuben County stays orange for a second consecutive week on Wednesday, more spectators will be permitted to Friday’s semifinal games and Saturday’s championship game.
All sectional games will live-streamed on pay-per-view basis through IHSAAtv on the Fremont Eagles Network at ihsaatv.org/FEN/. Drew Kuespert and his cast of FHS students and coaches will bring you the action.
