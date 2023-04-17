The boys track and field teams from Churubusco and Lakeland won invitationals on Saturday.
The Eagles won their own Tim Wilkins Invitational while the Lakers won the Carmon Cripe Relays at Northridge.
Churubusco had 135.5 points. Wabash was a distant second with 97. Manchester was third with 87.
Garrett was sixth with 34.5 points. Eastside tied for seventh with Jimtown with 33. Fremont was 10th with 25, and Lakewood Park Christian was 12th with 17 points.
In Middlebury, Lakeland won with 100 points and Westview was fourth with 61. Between them, Northridge was second with 89 and NorthWood was third with 68.
In Churubusco, the Eagles were led by senior standout Riley Buroff. He won the 200-meter dash in a new meet record time of 22.12 seconds, won the 400 in a meet record time of 47.67 seconds, anchored the Eagles’ winning 4-by-400 relay team that finished in a meet record time of 3 minutes, 28.88 seconds, and was second in the high jump by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 1 inch.
The guy who beat Buroff in the high jump set a meet record. Manchester’s Kolby Haecker cleared 6-7 and beat Buroff’s meet record of 6-5 set last year.
The rest of Churubusco’s 4-by-400 relay team were Kam Rinker, Wyatt Neireiter and Evan Palmer. The old meet record was set by Manchester last year at 3:32.55.
The old 400 meet record was 49.25 seconds by Buroff last year. The old 200 meet record was 22.68 seconds set by Manchester’s Kegan McNeeley in 2012.
Eastside junior Dane Sebert won both throwing events, throwing the discus 165 feet and the shot a meet record distance 53-1. The old shot put record was 51-11.75 by Churubusco’s Austin McClure in 2013.
Back to the Eagles, Cullen Blake won the pole vault at 12 feet. Churubusco also won the 4-by-800 relay in a meet record time of 8:20.29 with the quartet of Josh Emenhiser, Brett Cretsinger, Palmer and Neireiter. The old record was 8:27.40 from Elkhart Christian in 2017.
Neireiter won the 800 in a meet record time of 2:03.03, and teammate Palmer was second in 2:04.37. The old 800 meet record was 2:03.08 by Wabash’s Sam Hall in 2015.
Rinker and Brayden Bianski had high finishes in both hurdles events for Churubusco. Rinker was second in the 300 hurdles in 42.65 seconds, followed by Bianski in third at 43.64. Bianski was third in the 110 hurdles in 1.39 seconds, followed by Rinker in fourth at 16.72 seconds.
Bianski was second in the long jump at 21-3. Gavin Huelsenbeck was second in the discus at 135-10. Weston Ott was third in the shot put at 42-2.5.
Garrett’s top performances were in the throws. Graydon Clingan was fourth in the discus at 132-8, and Jack O’Connor was fourth in the shot put at 41-5.
Aiden Boltz was fifth in the 400 in 55.16 seconds, and Alexander Leon was fifth in the pole vault at 9-6.
Also for Eastside, Jadin Seiler was third in the pole vault at 10-6.
Fremont won the 4-by-100 relay in 45.45 seconds with the team of Brenden Collins, Damon Teachout, Braiden Gaskill and Anthony Hart.
Gaskill was also second in the pole vault (11-6), sixth in the 100 (11.70 seconds) and seventh in the long jump (18-2.75).
For Lakewood Park, Titus Shively placed fifth in the 110 hurdles, breaking his own school record in 17.15 seconds. Logan Gingerich was also fifth in the 200 in 23.93 seconds.
In Middlebury, the Lakers got event wins from Wyatt Priestley in the pole vault (12-6), Owen Troyer in the long jump (20-9.5) and Dominic Lawrence in the 110 hurdles (15.31 seconds).
They also won two relays, the distance medley relay in 11:17.69 with Zeke Wachtman, Brady Schiffli, Luke Yoder and Caden Hostetler and the 4-by-100 relay in 43.74 seconds with Andre Thompson, Priestley, Lawrence and Khamron Malaivanh.
Lakeland did well in the relays overall. It was second in 4-by-200 relay in 1:32.62 with Thompson, Lawrence, Troyer and Malaivanh. It was second in the 4-by-400 relay in 3:41.43 with Priestley, Sam Larimer, Schiffli and Christian Troyer. It was also second in the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:38.66 with Thompson, Lawrence, Malaivanh and Owen Troyer.
Laker Cam Riegling was second best in discus at 126-6.5.
In the 1,600, Wachtman had the third-best individual time in 4:36.82, followed by Hostetler in fourth at 4:37.37.
For Westview, freshman Noah Bontrager won the 1,600 in 4:28.56. That was a little over seven seconds better than runner-up Liam Lee from Trinity-Greenlawn.
The Warriors won the 4-by-800 relay in 8:22.43 with Adrian Miller, Lyndon Miller, Bontrager and Bentley Ryall. They were third in the distance medley relay in 11:26.43 with Lyndon Miller, Asher Kennedy, Adrian Miller and Bontrager. Lyndon Miller tied for third in the high jump at 5-10.
Chad Hershberger and Kennedy toed for fifth in the pole vault at 10 feet.
In the girls’ meet at Northridge, Westview was ninth with 17 points and Lakeland was 11th with 8.5.
Warrior Lucy Rensberger won the discus with 123-7 and was eighth in the shot put at 32-6.
Westview was fourth in the 4-by-800 relay in 10:39.53 with Hailey Lambright, Annagail Warrener, Kiana Mast and Adelyn Rainsberger. It was fifth in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:27.83 with Kamryn Miller, Jasmine Litton, Mast and Rainsberger.
Lakeland scored 3.5 of its 8.5 points in the high jump relay with the trio of Takya Wallace, Hannah Barrick and Katie Freeman.
Fort Wayne North Side Legend Relays
At Chambers Field Friday, East Noble turned in the best team showing of the five area teams in attendance, placing third with 104.5 points. Churubusco was sixth with 83, followed by DeKalb in seventh with 82, Angola in eighth with 80.5 and Central Noble ninth with 70.
Carroll won the meet with 154 points. Columbia City was second with 105.
Top three performances started with Race 2 of the distance medley relay, won by East Noble’s squad of Addison Lindsey, Macey Colin, Chloe Gibson and Dakota Rodgers (7:24.46).
Churubusco’s unit of Patty Wiggs, Madison Hosted, Delany Davis and Jorja DeBolt finished in second place in Race 1 (7:20.38).
In the 100 hurdles, Angola’s Ashley Villa Romero was second in Division 1 (16.45). Central Noble’s Rylee Paris won the Division 1 race (17.12) and East Noble’s Megan Seymour finished third (18.22).
CN won Division 1 of the 4-by-100 relay with its quartet of Colen Truelove, Taylor Custer, Rylee Paris and Ella Zolman (50.29). Angola was third with its unit of Anna McClure, Jordan Davenport, Karleigh Gillen and Gracie Pelliccia (51.17).
In the 1,600, DeKalb swept both races. Lydia Bennett took Division 1 (5:20.19) with her teammate Abby DeTray winning Division 2 (5:34.54). EN’s Lindsey was second in Division 1 (5:21.76) and the Knights’ Gibson was fourth in Division 2 (5:49.86).
Central Noble’s Zolman was second in the Division 1 100 dash (12.67). Churubusco’s Nancy Bianski was third (12.96). The Cougars’ Truelove was second in the Division 2 race (13.21).
In Heat 2 of the 4-by-400 relay, Eagles Ella Boersema, Alyssa Eby, Bridget Timbrook and Patty Wiggs were second in 4:20.11.
East Noble’s Lauren Munson finished second in Division 1 of the 300 hurdles (49.02). Her teammate Megan Seymour was third in the Division 2 race (53.02). Angola’s Villa Romero was third in the Division 1 race (50.51).
In Heat 1 of the distance medley, East Noble’s Rodgers, Lindsey, Colen and Gibson were first in a meet record time of 14:19.21. Churubusco’s quartet of Elias, DeBolt, Davis and Sajdak was third in 15:52.59.
DeKalb’s Olivia Woodcox, Abby DeTray, Claire Woodcox and Lydia Bennett won the Division 2 distance medley (14:56.46).
In Division 1 of the 4-by-200 relay, Churubusco was first with Bianski, Boersma, Eby and Bree Hosted (1:49.81). CN was second (Truelove, Custer, Paris, Zolman, 1:50.06). Angola was third in Heat 2 (McClure, Caswell, Gillen, Pelliccia, 1:51.34).
Angola was second in Heat 1 of the 2,000 sprint medley (5:56.86) with East Noble third (6:07.91).
East Noble’s Julianna Crow was second in the Division 1 long jump (16-06). Her teammate Lillian Crow was second in the Division 2 event (15-05).
Churubusco’s Jessa DeBolt was third in the Division 2 discus (97-06). Central Noble’s Mallory Bremer finished second in the Division 1 shot put (32-05) and Angola’s Lindsey Call was second in the Division 2 shot put (32-06).
