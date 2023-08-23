Prep Girls Volleyball Hornets sweep New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Angola moved to 4-0 on the young season Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-10 win at New Haven.
The Hornets got 19 kills, two blocks and a pair of service aces from senior Morgan Gaerte. Maya Harris added nine kills and five digs, while Ava Harris collected 20 assists. Mya Ball added 14 assists.
The Hornets will be in action next tonight at DeKalb.
Eagles sweep Wildcats
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco improved its season mark to 6-2 Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 nonconference win over Whitko.
The Eagles got 14 kills, 10 service aces and a pair of blocks from senior Ella Boersma. Sydnee Przemielewski added eight kills and Aryssa George handed out 30 assists.
Churubusco was scheduled to travel to Bluffton tonight and will host Whitley County rival Columbia City next Tuesday night, Aug. 29.
Railroaders fall in 5 sets to CC
GARRETT — Garrett battled all night but dropped a 5-set decision to Columbia City Tuesday night, losing to the visiting Eagles, 20-25, 12-25, 25-21, 25-22, 14-16.
The Railroaders dropped to 1-2 with the loss. Columbia City is now 4-1 and has won four straight since its season-opening loss to Angola Aug. 12.
Kyana Martinez led Garrett with 14 kills and also had 19 digs. Kelsey Bergman tallied seven kills. Emma LaPato served six aces and Rebecca Yarian dished out 25 assists to go with 11 digs.
Garrett was scheduled to travel to East Noble tonight and host Lakeland in an NECC matchup Tuesday.
HHS bests Pansophia Academy
COLDWATER, Mich. — Hamilton got its 2023 season off on a winning note Tuesday night with a sweep of Pansophia Academy. The Marines took the match, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13.
Hamilton (1-0) is back in action tonight at home against Lakeland in an NECC match.
Panthers defeat Warriors
EMMA — Prairie Heights scored a 3-1 win on the road at Westview Tuesday night in an NECC contest. The Panthers prevailed 25-15, 8-25, 25-23, 25-19.
Prairie Heights is 4-3 overall, 1-1 NECC. Westview fell to 0-3, 0-1.
Mia Bontrager had 10 kills and 15 assists. Maddie Grossman added seven kills and a pair of solo blocks, and Kyle Yoder tallied 21 digs. Bri Kaufman served four aces.
Prairie Heights won the J.V. contest, 2-0 (25-24, 25-21).
Prairie Heights returns to action on Saturday at a tournament at LaVille. Westview hosts West Noble tonight.
Cougars fall to Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Central Noble stretched Wawasee to five sets Tuesday night on the road, but the Warriors prevailed over the Cougars, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12.
Central Noble fell to 3-2. Wawasee improved to 2-2.
Grace Swank had eight kills and five blocks for the Cougars. Bella Worman tallied 18 assists and Kyleigh Egolf collected 38 digs. Haddi Hile served up four aces.
The Cougars take on Westview in tournament action at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Lakewood Park shuts out Cavs
AUBURN — Lakewood Park swept Canterbury Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19.
The Panthers (3-6) return to action Monday night at home against Eastside.
Prep Girls Soccer East Noble bests Braves
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble improved to 2-0 for the first time since at least 2010 with a 3-1 victory over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
Lauren Munson and Addison Frye each had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Kyleigh Honaker also scored and Bailea Bortner added an assist.
Addisyn Ritchie made five saves in goal for East Noble.
Panthers fall to Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Heritage 7-1 on Tuesday. Kaitlyn McKenzie scored the lone goal for the Panthers.
Nin Way had four goals and an assist for the Patriots.
Prep Boys Soccer DeKalb defeats Lakeland
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 10-2 winner over Lakeland Tuesday.
Imanol Hernandez led the Barons (2-2) with a hat trick and Carter Neumann had two goals.
Pedro Magnavita, Grady Hall, Elliot Neal, Evan Wooden and Weber Yarian also scored for the Barons. Magnavita, Neal and Yarian had assists.
Chargers storm past AHS
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Angola 6-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
The Hornets scored first on a goal by Cam McGee that was assisted by Cam Steury.
Then it was all Chargers. Sebastian Carrillo led West Noble with three goals.
Prairie Heights beats Central Noble with big second half
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won its first match since late in the 2021 season with a 4-1 victory over Central Noble in Northeast Corner Conference action Tuesday.
The Panthers scored three straight goals in the second half after the match was tied at 1 at the half.
Freshman Ivan Munoz had two goals and an assist for Heights. Cal Wilhelm and Sam Hartman each had a goal, and Wilhelm also had an assist. Sam Zolman made six saves in goal.
Leland Bollet scored an unassisted goal for the Cougars. Goalkeeper Tucker Jordan made four saves.
LPC loses at Lakeland Christian
WINONA — Lakewood Park lost to Lakeland Christian 1-0 on Tuesday. Jashawn Zielasko scored for LCA in the first half.
The Panthers lost the junior varsity match to LCA 2-1.
Prep Girls Golf Fremont tops Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont defeated Churubusco 189-242 Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday at Eel River.
Khloe Glendening was medalist with a 38 to lead the Eagles (8-0, 7-0 NECC, before Wednesday).
Fremont also had Presley Scott with 48, Emery Laughlin with 49, Valerie Geller and Katie Ridenour with 54s and Kate Gannon with 55.
Prep Boys Tennis Warriors fall at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Westview lost to Northridge 4-1 on Tuesday.
Kaden Hostetler won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for the Warriors’ lone point.
In other action on Tuesday, Central Noble lost 4-1 at home to Wawasee.
Northridge 4, Westview 1
Singles: 1. Seth Lomas (NR) def. Mason Clark 6-2, 6-1. 2. Kaden Hostetler (WV) def. Elijah Shell 6-4, 6-4. 3. Daniel Vaughn (NR) def. Dylan Shrock 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Mason Bales-Nolan Mellot (NR) def. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4. 2. Gabe Miller-Lucas Wensel (NR) def. Ethan Miller-Luke Stults 6-3, 6-2.
Chargers fall to Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — West Noble lost to Columbia City 4-1 in a non-conference dual on Tuesday. Nolan Kelly won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Chargers’ lone point.
Columbia City 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Alex Rongos (CC) def. Miguel Mayorga 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sam Bechtold (CC) def. Isaac Mast 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Nolan Kelly (WN) def. Lucas Brown 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Sam Ebery-Alex Hall (CC) def. Erik Mendoza-Matthew Trinklein 6-3, 6-3. 2. Cobe Crawford-Will Reynolds (CC) def. Andrew Deel-Blake Whitton 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Prep Cross Country PH’s Myers’ wins girls’ race
ELKHART — Prairie Heights’ Ashlynn Myers won the girls’ race in a meet with Concord and Benton at Elkhart Christian Academy Tuesday.
Myers finished in 20 minutes, 54 seconds.
Panther Katia Fernandez was third in 21:46. Christian Lewis placed eighth in 23:24, Britney Hostetler was 15th in 24:57 and Chloe Corwin was 24th in 26:17.
Middle School Football EN teams win at Angola
ANGOLA — The East Noble Middle School football teams defeated Anghola Tuesday, 18-14 in the eighth grade game and 32-0 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade game, Jackson Isaac scored the winning touchdown with under a minute to play for the Knights. Taylen Haley threw a touchdown pass to Dane Pippenger, and Nick Rex converted both extra point attempts.
In the seventh grade game, Austin Phillips scored four touchdowns for East Noble and Kayden Kelsing added a TD.
Both Knight teams host Carroll Middle School this coming Tuesday.
Middle Sch. Cross Country Barons run at Maple Creek
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb competed in an invitational at Maple Creek Tuesday.
No team scores were kept.
In eighth-grade competition, Baylee Tysen led the DeKalb girls and Sam Lehman led the boys. Both placed 13th.
In the seventh-grade race, Parker Vince was 16th to top the Baron boys while Alli Hartsough was 22nd to lead the Barons in a girls race.
Lauren Miller led the DeKalb girls with an 11th-place finish in the sixth-grade race while Callen Lapham was 23rd to pace the Baron boys.
