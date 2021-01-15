AUBURN — Senior night was very pleasant for the Lakewood Park girls, and most uncomfortable for their opponents, the Whitko Wildcats.
The guests were overmatched by the Panthers’ press and defensive pressure, and were held to eight first-half points as Lakewood Park honored the Class of ’21 with a 55-31 victory Thursday.
Whitko (2-13) snuck through the press to score and pulled within 8-7 at the start of the second quarter, but didn’t score again for seven minutes as the Panthers (10-4) ripped off 21 points in a row, and led 29-8 at the half.
Lakewood Park kept the heat on for part of the third quarter, and made four steals in succession at one point, two of them for baskets. The Panthers had 19 thefts on the night to contribute to 27 turnovers for Whitko.
The Panthers spread the margin to 48-17 after three, and with a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter, coach Amy Bartkowiak replaced her three seniors — Emily Burris, Chloe Jolloff and Mackenzie Shepherd — one by one as the fans gave each a rousing ovation.
Jolloff had game highs of 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers, and also had six assists and six steals. Shepherd and Frannie Talarico both added 14 points. Talarico also had six steals and Shepherd had seven boards.
Kloe Krieg scored 11 to lead Whitko and Brookelynn Coburn hauled down 14 rebounds.
The Panthers had a sluggish start, trailing 5-2 for much of the first quarter before a freshman woke them up. Jade Carnahan blocked successive shots by two different Whitko shooters to ignite the Panthers’ raucous rooting section and give them momentum.
Jolloff went the distance with a rebound for a three-point play, and added two more freebies before the quarter ended. Carnahan and Shepherd both were set up for easy buckets inside early in the second, and the Panthers were on their way.
