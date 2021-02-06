ALBION, Mich. – Trine University’s men’s basketball team improved to 9-0 on the season by holding off Albion 76-70 Saturday afternoon at Kresge Gym.
The Thunder went on a 9-0 run late in the first half to take a 35-25 lead. The Britons (3-2) went four and a half minutes between field goals.
Trine kept Albion scoreless for five and a half minutes to build a 52-36 lead midway through the second half.
Nick Bowman had 27 points and four steals to lead the Thunder. Bryce Williams had 16 points, five steals and three assists. Mitchell Geller had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.
Cortez Garland had 26 points and Caden Ebeling scored 25 for Albion.
WOMENTrine 92, Albion 55
At the MTI Center in Angola, a close game in the first quarter became a rout in the Thunder’s favor. They scored at least 23 points in each of the final three quarters.
Kelsy Taylor and Kayla Wildman each had 16 points for Trine (6-1). Tara Bieniewicz had 15 points and five rebounds. Thirteen Thunder players scored.
Woodlan graduate Rain Hinton had 14 points and four rebounds for the Britons (2-3).
