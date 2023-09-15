WATERLOO — DeKalb has a roll going coming down the home stretch of the boys tennis season.
The Barons won their sixth in a row Wednesday, stopping visiting Prairie Heights 5-0.
“The guys all did a great job,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “We’re trying to get the doubles teams in order and find the best combination possible. We’ve found that at one doubles and two doubles.
“Being able to secure wins at those positions helps out our singles players who have basically been the core of a lot of our wins up to this time. You’ve got to have a whole team.”
The three singles players stepped up again for DeKalb. Kiefer Nagel, Oliver Derrow and Grant Stuckey picked up straight-set wins. Between them, they dropped only one game.
The Baron doubles teams also won in straight sets. At one doubles, Logan Hartsough and TG Pike trailed 3-2 and 4-3 in the second set against Panthers Keegan German and Braeden Morr but recovered to finish the win.
Matt Beckmann and Wyatt Knepper combined for a win at No. 2 doubles.
“We’re improving in every which way,” Coach Hartsough said. “The boys had one area to work on for the match and those are the things they worked on. We saw the improvement and that’s what we have to have every match and practice.”
DeKalb took the junior varsity dual 5-0. Luke Seiler, Will Armey and Ethan Curry took the three singles matches for the Barons. The doubles teams of David Burton and Kayden Palumbo, and Nolan Snyder and Luke Keesler also were victorious.
DeKalb 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Landry Keipper 6-0, 6-0. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. Luke Krapfl 6-0, 6-1. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Brady Strater 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Logan Hartsough-TG Pike (DK) def. Keegan German-Braeden Morr 6-1, 6-4. 2. Matt Beckmann-Wyatt Knepper (DK) def. Sean Bontrager-Chase Hayward 6-0, 6-1.
