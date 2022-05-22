Prep Baseball Fremont splits with Knights
FREMONT — The Fremont baseball team split a doubleheader with Bishop Luers on Saturday. The Eagles won the first contest 6-0 then fell 11-4 in the second game.
In game one, Çayden Hufnagle and Brody Foulk combined to throw a two-hitter. Hufnagle allowed both hits while striking out three. Foulk also struck out three Luers batters.
Nick Miller doubled with three runs batted in, and Gabel Pentecost went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
In game two, Miller set the school record for home runs in a season at 11 with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Again, Pentecost went 2-for-3 with a double.
Wildcats take two from Prairie Heights
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko beat Prairie Heights in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Wildcats won 6-5 in walk-off fashion in the first game then won 6-3 in game two.
Camden Hall finished 2-for-4, and Matt Roberts had two runs scored in the first game.
Phillip Sheets tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowed four runs on six hits with a strikeout, and Hall pitched an inning.
In game two, Luke Severe, Kamden Leedy, Hunter Allen and Hall each had a hit. Jacob Graber pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits with three putouts. Hayden Culler tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
West Noble blanked by Clay
SOUTH BEND — The Chargers outhit the Colonials 4-3 but lost 3-0 on Saturday.
Jonathan Schwartz led West Noble at the plate going 2-for-3, and Randy Villanueva and Noah Fulford each had a base hit.
Villanueva got the start and went 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. Josh Ness pitched 2/3 innings of relief.
Churubusco-LPC moved to Monday
AUBURN — Due to inclement weather that moved through the area early on Saturday, the baseball game between Churubusco and Lakewood Park was moved to Monday with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball Northrop downs Lakewood Park
FORT WAYNE — The Bruins scored 11 runs in the first inning in a 15-2 win in five innings over Lakewood Park Saturday.
Ava West, Sabrina Kauffman and Livia Lindblom each had a hit for the Panthers. West and Lindblom each scored a run.
Lakers sweep DeKalb
WATERLOO — Lakeland swept DeKalb in a doubleheader on Friday night.
The Lakers won the first contest 16-1 in five innings then outlasted the Barons 20-12 in game two.
In the first game, Reahgan Adams went 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Breanna Lovelace and Luci Cook each had three hits and five runs batted in.
Cassidi Parham had three hits and tossed five innings, allowed a run on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Ashley Cox and Paige Storck each had two hits, and Storck had the lone RBI.
In game two, Kaitlyn Keck had two hits and four RBIs, and Kylee Waldron and Jaden Moore had three RBIs. Scotlyn Gayheart had three hits and two RBIs. Parham tossed 2 1/3 innings, Keck pitched four frames and Waldon went 2/3 innings.
In other area action Friday, Churubusco defeated Central Noble 7-1. On Saturday, the Eagles lost 11-7 to Bishop Dwenger in the first round of the South Adams Invite.
South Bend Riley swept West Noble in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Wildcats won 14-4 then 12-10.
