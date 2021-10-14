This is where I pull away. There is one more week of picks after the final week of the regular season.
Like all of the teams playing tonight, I’m looking to set myself up for the postseason.
The rest of the guys in the KPC newsroom are trying to do the same, but I can tell that they are running out of gas. They are too busy with covering the other fall sports to look closely at each matchup like I do.
Their “expertise” is fading while mine is gaining strength as the weeks go by.
East Noble over Bellmont
Knights starting to look good. Real good.
Leo over DeKalb
Lions are too overwhelming for the Barons.
Eastside over Angola
The Blazers are gearing up for a deep postseason run.
Garrett over Central Noble
Railroaders win a defensive battle.
Prairie Heights over West Noble
Panthers find a way to get first win over Chargers since 2013.
Churubusco over Fairfield
Eagles have the better rushing attack.
Lakeland over Bluffton
Another low-scoring battle that goes to the home team.
Fremont over Lake Station
The Eagles vs. the Fighting Eagles. The drive is too long for Fighting Eagles.
Norwell over Columbia City
Knights defense too much in this one.
Huntington North over New Haven
These two face each other twice in the next two weeks. The Vikings get this one.
Hannah Scores
East Noble 45, New Haven 13
Bellmont 42, DeKalb 13
Garrett 20, Angola 7
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 7
Churubusco 35, West Noble 0
Eastside 42, Central Noble 0
Prairie Heights 34, Fremont 12
Leo 52, Columbia City 7
Norwell 17, Huntington North 7
Carroll 69, Concordia 7
Standings after Week 8
Last week, total
Hannah Holstein 8-2, 62-18
Ken Fillmore 8-2, 60-20
Jeff Jones 8-2, 60-20
Brice Vance 7-3, 57-23
Mark Murdock 8-2, 53-27
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Eastside
4. Central Noble
5. West Noble
6. Churubusco
7. Lakeland
8. Lake Station
9. Norwell
10. Huntington North
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Leo
3. Eastside
4. Central Noble
5. West Noble
6. Churubusco
7. Lakeland
8. Lake Station
9. Norwell
10. Huntington North
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Leo
3. Eastside
4. Garrett
5. West Noble
6. Churubusco
7. Lakeland
8. Fremont
9. Norwell
10. New Haven
Jones’ picks
1. East Noble
2. Leo
3. Eastside
4. Garrett
5. West Noble
6. Churubusco
7. Lakeland
8. Lake Station
9. Norwell
10. New Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.