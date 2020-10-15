The high school football regular season ends tonight, and there are plenty of matchups that should be competitive.
The highly anticipated matchup between Eastside and Angola takes center stage this week. The Blazers squeaked out a one-point victory at home last season and look to continue to build off their conference title that they earned last week.
The two teams combined for 27 points last year, but with both teams bring back a lot of firepower, this year’s matchup could be a shootout.
Eastside at Angola
Records: Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 7-1, Angola 5-1
Media: WLKI 100.3 FM, Hometown Media on Facebook
Last meeting: Blazers won 14-13 in Butler on Oct. 18, 2019
It’s going to be a great game for both teams entering postseason play.
The Hornets will be back to normal after playing with limited numbers the last two games with the junior varsity team and some varsity regulars in COVID-19 quarantine. The number of total players dressed at South Bend Clay and Garrett were in the low 20s, and the number of varsity regulars dressed in those games were in the teens.
The Hornets’ offense is led by senior quarterback Tucker Hasselman, who ran for four touchdowns and threw for another in his team’s 42-7 victory at Garrett last week. But Hasselman and Co. are going to need to make some plays through the air, too, against a tough Blazer defense that has only allowed 6.1 points per game and has 15.5 quarterback sacks.
In the only game Angola was really tested so far, a 29-17 home loss to Fairfield on Sept. 25, Hasselman was 3-for-11 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions. The Hornets were also limited to 111 yards rushing.
Junior Laban Davis was only 5-of-16 passing for 56 yards in the Blazers’ 42-7 victory at Central Noble last week. Of the passes he completed, two went for touchdowns, both to Wade Miller. Davis also ran for 122 yards on 20 carries and did not turn the ball over.
The Blazers have only turned the ball over eight times all season and have a turnover margin of plus-11. Angola has had big games taking the ball from its opponents this season, including five takeaways from Garrett last week and forcing six DeKalb turnovers in the season opener on Aug. 21.
Central Noble at Garrett
Records: Central Noble 4-4. Garrett 2-5
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: Railroaders won 34-20 in Albion on Oct. 18, 2019
Both teams are looking for a momentum boost in the final week of the regular season after being on the wrong end of lopsided outcomes last week.
Garrett has to avoid the turnover bug. The Railroaders lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions in last week’s loss to Angola, with several of those leading to touchdowns.
Seth VanWagner rushed for 83 yards on 16 attempts for Garrett last week, and Kolin Cope caught eight passes for 58 yards. Quarterback Aaden Lytle threw for 99 yards against Angola.
Can Garrett contain Cougar running back Will Hoover?
VanWagner leads the Railroaders with 68 total tackles, while Mark William had 55 tackles and Trey Richards has 52.
After three consecutive 100-yard games, the junior running back was held to just 56 yards against Eastside.
Senior Cougar quarterback Sawyer Yoder threw for 154 yards and a touchdown last week, and has thrown for over 700 yards this season.
Hoover leads the Central Noble defense with 93 total tackles. Senior Jarrett Hawk has 62 total tackles, including four quarterback sacks.
DeKalb at Leo
Records: DeKalb 1-4, 1-3 Northeast 8 Conference; Leo 7-1, 6-0 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network
Last meeting: Lions won 42-19 in Waterloo on Oct. 18, 2019
The Class 4A No. 5 Lions will try to finish running the Northeast 8 Conference table and take the conference title outright. Norwell has only one loss in league play, and could gain a share of the title with a win over Columbia City and an upset win by DeKalb.
The Lions are a run-first team and lead the conference at 237 yards a game and 5.4 yards per play. They like to keep the ball and not let their opponents do much with it, allowing only 121 yards a game, best in the NE8.
Throw out a loss in the second week of the season to second-ranked Mooresville, and Leo has given up only four touchdowns all season.
DeKalb broke into the win column a week ago in a 40-13 romp over Bellmont. The offense was handed to sophomore quarterback Tegan Irk, who threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He figures to face a tougher challenge this week.
The Barons had a big night on defense with four takeaways, and their special teams blocked three kicks.
Bellmont at East Noble
Records: Bellmont 0-6, 0-6 NE8; East Noble 5-3, 3-2 NE8
Media: WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM
Last meeting: Knights won 56-7 in Kendallville on Oct. 18, 2019
East Noble hasn’t lost to Bellmont since 2014, and in the last five victories, the Knights have won by three or more touchdowns. Expect a similar result tonight.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Decatur, but with a rise in COVID-19 cases and Bellmont going to e-learning this week, the game was moved to Kendallville. It’s a bonus home game that surely will be enjoyed by the East Noble faithful.
The Braves are last in the NE8 in total offense and total defense. Their best player is senior Joe Lauglin, who has 77 carries for 374 rushing yards and two touchdowns and has 39 tackles, including seven for loss on defense. Quarterback John Ulman leads the team with five rushing touchdowns.
East Noble just needs to take care of business, stay healthy and get ready to play Columbia City in the first round of sectionals next Friday.
Fairfield at Churubusco
Records: Class 2A No. 10 Fairfield 7-0, Churubusco 4-2
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last meeting: Eagles won 36-14 in Benton on Oct. 18, 2019.
The Eagles got off to a slow start last week in their win at West Noble after being off for couple of weeks. The Falcons wrapped up the Northeast Conference Big School Division title last Friday with victory over Lakeland, so a letdown could be in order.
Churubusco did a good job of slowing down West Noble running back Gustavo Taylor last Friday, and will have to try to slow down the Fairfield duo of quarterback Cory Lantz and running back Quinn Kitson.
The Falcons are an option team, and Lantz threw two touchdown passes and ran for another last week against the Lakers, which loaded the box. Kitson added a rushing touchdown and took one to the house off an interception.
Hunter Bianski, Kaleb Oliver and Brayten Gordon need to have big games, getting into the backfield and disrupting the Falcons’ option attack. The trio has a combined 32 tackles for loss this season.
Offensively, the Eagles need to replicate their output from last week, which almost added up to 350 yards. Wyatt Marks reached the 100-yard mark for the third time this season after he had 140 yards on 22 carries with two scores.
Sophomore quarterback Riley Buroff threw his first interception of the season last week. He’ll need to play a clean game for the Eagles to stay in the game until the end.
West Noble at Prairie Heights
Records: West Noble 0-8, Prairie Heights 0-8
Media: Panther Sports Network on Facebook
Last meeting: Chargers won 42-7 in Ligonier on Oct. 18, 2019
Someone will taste victory for the first time this season Friday.
The Panthers are getting back up off the canvas after a difficult stretch of games to play their homecoming game.
The Chargers were held under 100 yards of total offense in a 29-6 home loss to Churubusco last week. The Eagles held senior feature back Gustavo Taylor to 43 yards rushing.
However, Prairie Heights at the point of attack is different from Churubusco at the point of attack. Taylor could break out.
Putting points on the scoreboard will put pressure on the opponent. Responding to adversity has been hard for both teams. If that can take place, the game could be interesting for awhile and maybe for all four quarters.
Wes-Del at Fremont
Records: Wes-Del 3-5, Fremont 2-3
Media: fremonteaglesfootball.com, Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook, youtube.com/delcoprepschannel
Last meeting: First meeting between the two teams will be tonight.
Knocking off the rust and winning a game; the Eagles can do both on senior night at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
Fremont has not played since its 35-34 overtime loss at Central Noble on Sept. 18. Someone associated with the Eagle football program tested positive for COVID-19 prior to its game with Churubusco scheduled for Sept. 25, and the two-week quarantine for Fremont lasted through Oct. 7. Fremont players returned to school on Oct. 8.
The Warriors have built up some momentum against a couple of small Indianapolis programs, routing Purdue Polytechnic 56-26 on the road last week and defeating Tindley at home 62-28 on Oct. 2.
Against Purdue Polytechnic, Wes-Del led 36-6 after one quarter and scored all of its points in the first half. Warrior senior Eric Harlan threw for 211 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 75 yards and two scores. He also ran for three two-point conversions and passed for a two-point conversion.
Harlan has completed 56% of his passes (81-146) for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 517 yards and four TDs.
Junior Will Kelly has rushed for 413 yards at 5.2 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns for Wes-Del. Six-foot-4 senior receiver Nate Steele has 21 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.
Linebackers AJ Nauman and Jesus Cardoza each have 39 total tackles to lead the Warrior defense. Senior Avery Carmin has 10 tackles for loss.
Lakeland at Bluffton
Records: Lakeland 2-6, Bluffton 7-1
Media: WTHD 105.5 FM
Last meeting: Tigers won 7-2 in LaGrange on Oct. 18, 2019
What a tough final stretch for the Lakers. They go from the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division champion Fairfield to a Bluffton team who is probably the third-best team in the Allen County Athletic Conference behind Class 1A powers South Adams and Adams Central. Then, Lakeland will play 3A powerhouse Mishawaka Marian to begin sectional play. All of those matchups are on the road for the Lakers.
The Tigers are in the midst of playing at least three straight NECC teams. They overwhelmed Prairie Heights 64-13 at home last week. They scored early and often in compiling a single-game program record 571 yards of total offense.
Bluffton senior quarterback Hayden Nern became the school’s career leader in passing yards and completions last week. Classmate Cody Mittlestedt is very effective as a runner and a receiver. Nern completed 10-of-13 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns against Prairie Heights last week while Mittlestedt ran for 136 yards and three TDs.
The Tigers host Eastside in a Class 2A first-round sectional game next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.