Golf
Trine coach Rang wins Fort Wayne Senior City Tournament
FORT WAYNE — Trine University women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director Andy Rang won the Fort Wayne Senior City Tournament earlier this week.
Rang shot 71 on both Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge to finish at even par 142. He finished two shots ahead of runner-up Sean Ferguson.
Prep Boys Tennis
Panthers lose to Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — Prairie Heights lost a nonconference duel at Whitko on Tuesday, falling to the Wildcats 4-1.
The lone victory for the Panthers came at No. 1 singles, where senior Leyton Byler defeated David Ousley 6-2, 6-2.
Whitko 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Byler (PH) def. Ousley 6-2, 6-2. 2. Schroeder (WH) def. Breyton Ambler 6-4, 6-1. 3. Alessandro Uncini (WH) def. Landry Keipper 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Caleb Beer-Keaton Conwell (WH) def. Keegan German-Braeden Morr 6-0, 6-3. 2. Reid Deneve-Aiden Baldridge (WH) win by forfeit.
Prep Girls Soccer
Hornets get by Braves
ANGOLA — Angola won a nonconference game Tuesday night against Blackhawk Christian 2-1.
Karleigh Gillen (assisted by Jacque Miller) and Isabelle Rinard scored the two goals, both in the first half.
Angola is now 8-7 this season.
Knights rout Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble beat New Haven 8-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday night.
Lauren Munson had two goals and two assists for the Knights. Olivia Winkle had two goals and an assist, and Bailea Bortner had two assists. Sydney Burke and Natalie Spidel each made a save in sharing the shutout in goal.
Kalli Cox had a goal and an assist for East Noble. Addie Frye, Kyleigh Honaker and Ally Speicher had a goal apiece. Hailey Stacy and Rylee David each had an assist.
“This was a much needed win heading into sectional next week,” Knights coach Brian Rexroad said. “Total team effort.”
Prep Boys Soccer
Chargers win at Luers
FORT WAYNE — West Noble picked up a nonconference victory Tuesday night with a 1-0 final at Bishop Luers.
Defender Zack Huff (assisted by Eddy Macias) scored the lone goal and goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez had seven saves.
In other area action, Prairie Heights lost 5-0 at New Haven.
LPC, Angola play to scoreless draw
ANGOLA — Lakewood Park and Angola battled in a nonconference game Tuesday night, with neither team able to break into the scoring column.
Lakewood Park’s goalie, Cam Hindle, was in double figures for saves.
On Monday, Angola (7-6-2) lost at Wayne 9-1.
Lakewood Park is 4-7-3 this season.
Warriors shut out Bremen
EMMA — Westview beat Bremen 3-0 on Monday.
Teague Misner had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors. Valentino Cevese made nine saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Carson Brown scored for Westview, and Bodie Martin had an assist.
In other area action Monday, Angola lost at Wayne 9-1.
Knights down New Haven
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its 2022 Northeast 8 Conference finale Monday, defeating New Haven 2-1.
Junior Pita and Peyton Straessle scored for the Knights.
College Golf
Trine freshman Schnipke medals in first MIAA men’s jamboree
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Trine University freshman Carter Schnipke played as an individual in the first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s jamboree of the season Monday at the Wuskowhan Players Club and earned medalist honors with a 71.
Schnipke, from Ottoville, Ohio, was the only player in the tournament to shoot even par on the par-4 holes and was three shots ahead of the rest of the field. He had four birdies in his round.
The Thunder was second in the jamboree to host Hope, 302-307.
Trine sophomore Nick Coccaro was one of three players in a tie for second place at 74 and be three shots behind Schnipke. Mark Civanich was tied for fifth with a 75.
The Thunder also had 78 from Kyler Rod, 80 from Charlie Eriksen and 83 from Mitch Lowney.
M.S. Cross Country
DeKalb teams run at New Haven Invite
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb Middle School’s teams ran in the New Haven Invitational on Saturday at Huntington University. The Baron boys finished sixth out of 15 teams, and the DeKalb girls placed seventh out of 16 teams.
In the boys’ race, Corbin Smith was third out of 271 runners in a 3-kilometer time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds to lead DeKalb.
The Barons also had Wyatt Knepper in 13th place in 10:52, Alex Stahl in 47th in 11:41, Sam Lehmann in 75th in 12:06, and Parker Vince in 82nd in 12:13.
In the girls’ race, DeKalb was led by Reese Schmidt, who was 10th overall out of 228 harriers in 11:59.
The Barons also had Paige Williams in 37th place in 12:46, Eliana Shaffer in 43rd in 12:51, Jane Engelberth in 47th in 12:59, and Alli Hartsough in 53rd in 13:03.
Middle School Volleyball
Barons 8th sweeps Crestview
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth grade volleyball team swept conference rival Crestview 25-7, 25-15 on Monday.
Lilly Jackson had 22 service points, nine aces, eight assists and six kills for the Barons (6-1 before Tuesday’s match at New Haven).
Grace Pfister had six service points and four aces for DeKalb. Aubrey Stuller had four kills and four assists, and Ella Nixon had four service points and an ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.