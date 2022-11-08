Prep Volleyball Angola’s Gaerte, Ball receive All-State honors by IHSVCA
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams on Tuesday and its all-district teams on Monday. Angola junior middle hitter Morgan Gaerte was picked 1st Team All-State in Class 3A and Hornet junior Mya Ball made the 3A All-State 2nd Team.
Gaerte and Ball were both selected to the Class 3A All-Northeast District team.
Gaerte and Ball led the Hornets to a 31-1 record, a 3A sectional championship and Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Gaerte had 436 kills, a .424 hitting percentage, 168 digs, 55 aces and 50 total blocks, including 30 solos.
Ball had 266 kills, a .367 hitting percentage, 136 digs, 80 aces and 55 total blocks, including 33 solos.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC fights off Fremont
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Fremont 35-33 Tuesday evening.
The Eagles opened up a close game in their season opener by outscoring the Panthers 13-5 to take a 23-16 halftime lead. Fremont’s largest lead was eight at 27-19 in the third quarter.
Lakewood Park (1-1) outscored the Eagles 16-6 the rest of the way, clawing past the visitors in the final three minutes.
Jade Carnahan and Ava McGrade each had 12 points for the Panthers. Carnahan had six rebounds, and McGrade had three steals. Campbell Warner added seven points.
Addy Parr had 12 points for Fremont. Sophomore Rylee Goetz had eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Chloe Hilvers had seven points and three steals, and Natalie Gochenour had six points and 13 boards.
Middle School Basketball CN 7th grade boys top Blazers
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside 35-21 on Monday.
Merek Malcolm led the Cougars with 17 points. Riley Knipper had eight points, Zack Chenoweth scored six and Rugar Lough had four points.
DeKalb 6th graders top Garrett
Both DeKalb sixth grade boys basketball team defeated Garrett Monday, 56-9 in the first game and 36-6 in the second game.
In the first game, Bo Stirlen had 12 points for the Barons and Gage Culbertson and Eli Miller scored 10 each. DeKalb also had eight points each from Noah Creech and Owen Seigel, Henry Post with four and Grant Kinsey with two points.
In the second game, all Baron players scored and contributed.
CN 6th graders sweep Lakers
LAGRANGE — Both Central Noble sixth grade boys basketball teams defeated Lakeland on Monday, 26-14 in the “A” game and 20-6 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, Blake Geiger led the Cougars (1-1) with 10 points. Anthony Little had eight points and Atticus Duncan scored four.
Central Noble’s “B” team won its second straight game to start the season.
The Cougars will next be playing in the West Noble Tournament on Saturday.
