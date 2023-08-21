MIDDLETOWN — Fremont and Shenandoah were scoreless for about three and a half quarters Friday night in the season-opening games for both teams. But the game got away from the Eagles late and the Raiders won 28-7.
The non-conference game was 0-0 with just under seven minutes left. Then Shenandoah broke the tie and scored off FHS turnovers in a wild final stretch.
Senior Evan Fries rushed for two touchdowns for the Raiders. Juniors Max Seaburn and Landon Barr both returned interceptions for touchdowns.
Brody Foulk threw a touchdown pass to Gage Cope for the Eagles, then Vito Kregel kicked the extra point to get within seven of Shenandoah at 14-7 with just under six minutes left. Fremont turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions.
Cope had three catches for 73 yards. Linebacker Steven Burkholder led the Fremont defense with 11 tackles and two pass breakups.
FHS travels to Blackford on Friday.
At Minnich Field in Monroe, the Railroaders only trailed 14-0 at the half. Then the Flying Jets put the game out of reach with 21 points in the third quarter.
Garrett was held to 131 yards of total offense. Freshman Alex Guzman rushed 14 times for 64 yards and ran for two points in the fourth quarter after Calder Hefty threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Parker Skelly.
Hefty also intercepted an AC pass on defense.
Senior Keegan Bluhm ran for three touchdowns and senior Jack Hamilton threw two touchdown passes for Adams Central.
Garrett hosts DeKalb on Friday.
In Brushy Prairie, Panther junior Kris Levitz made 18 tackles to set a new single game program record. But Prairie Heights fell to the Wildcats.
Whitko ran for 272 yards and held the PH offense to just three first downs. Whitko ended a losing streak at 15 games that dated back to the middle of the 2021 season.
Senior quarterback Jack Hill ran 19 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. He also completed 3-of-9 passes for 46 yards. Classmate Kaden Long had seven carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Prairie Heights travels to Bronson (Mich.) this coming Friday.
