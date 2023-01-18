Prep Girls Basketball Eagles downed by Woodlan
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Woodlan 47-27 in a non-conference game Wednesday.
Avah Smith had 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Warriors (17-4). Woodlan only turned the ball over four times.
Natalie Gochenour had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Eagles (7-12). Addy Parr had six points, three assists and two steals.
Garett battles Braves in loss
GARRETT — Garrett battled a strong Bellmont team until the end and also had a shot to win on Tuesday. But the Braves escaped with a 41-38 victory.
Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders with 25 points, six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists. Maddy Schenkel had five points, four rebounds and two steals. Emma LaPato grabbed 10 rebounds and Kelsey Bergman had two blocks.
Hornets overcome Westview
EMMA — Angola recovered from falling behind 11-3 after one quarter to defeat Westview 45-42 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
Bailey Holman had 13 points and Tyrah Stillman scored 11 to lead the Hornets, who also overcame 6-of-16 free-throw shooting. Jaelyn Fee added eight points.
Sara Lapp had 18 points and Hope Bortner scored 11 for the Warriors.
Angola won the junior varsity game 34-24. Maddie Grossman had 12 points and JJ Whetstone scored five for Westview.
Lakers fight off Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Lakeland defeated Churubusco 62-57 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Lakers overcame a big game from Eagle Hailee Gaerte, who made eight three-point shots in scoring a game-high 29 points.
Peyton Hartsough led Lakeland with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. The Lakers also had a big game from senior Alivia Rasler, who had 19 points, seven boards, six steals, four assists and three blocked shots. Olivia Oman added 11 points, three rebounds and a block.
Eastside wins at West Noble
LIGONIER — Eastside beat West Noble 56-37 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on the Chargers senior night on Tuesday.
Senior Grace Kreischer led the Blazers with 28 points. Kaylie Hertig had eight points. Jayci Kitchen and Sydnee Kessler had five points each.
Lone West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie had 16 points. Alayna DeLong had nine points and JaLynn Baker scored eight for the Chargers, who led 17-15 at the half.
LPC loses at Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park lost to Heritage 46-29 on Tuesday evening. Jade Carnahan had 21 points for the Panthers.
Prep Boys Basketball Lakewood Park best Starfires
AUBURN — Lakewood Park won Christian 51-42 over South Adams on Tuesday night.
Mason Posey had 20 points and Mason Jolloff scored 18 to lead the Panthers. Cameron Hindle and Logan Parrett added six points each.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at Manchester 95-37.
Marines top Westview’s JV team
HAMILTON — Hamilton’s varsity team defeated Westview’s junior varsity team 65-59 on Tuesday. It was the Marines’ first victory in two years.
Ryan Cool led Hamilton (1-13) with 30 points. Jagger Hurraw added 16 points.
The Marines will have senior night Friday and take on Lakeland’s JV squad.
Prep Swimming Bellmont teams defeat Barons
DECATUR — Bellmont’s boys and girls teams defeated DeKalb in dual competition Tuesday.
Bellmont’s girls won 114-51 over the Barons and the boys defeated DeKalb 109-40.
Arabella Rogers won the breaststroke and the 50 freestyle for the Baron girls. Layla Chautle won the individual medley and Fionna Edwards took the butterfly.
DeKalb won the 200 medley relay with the team of Rogers, Chautle, Edwards and Alexis Shipe.
Trenton Meyer won the 200 freestyle and breaststroke for the DeKalb boys. Gavin Richardson was first in the 500 freestyle.
Competing individually for Eastside, Johnny Buss broke his own school records in the individual medley and butterfly. Chloe Buss set a school record in the backstroke
Bellmont girls 115, DeKalb 51
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Rogers, Chautle, Edwards, Shipe) 2:14.45. Eastside (Millay, Buss, Rohm, Willibey) 2:32.95. 200 Freestyle: 1. Witte (Bel) 2:14.41, 2. Edwards (DK) 2:28.67. Eastside — Buss 2:14.14, Millay 3:09.67. 200 IM: 1. Chautle (DK) 2:43.64. 50 Freestyle: 1. Rogers (DK) 29.1, 3. Shipe (DK) 31.44. Eastside — Rohm 28.1.
Diving: 1. Bonifas (Bel) 148.1. 100 Butterfly: 1. Edwards (DK) 1:17.73. Eastside — Rohm 1:19.63. 100 Freestyle: 1. Witte (Bel) 1:00.9, 4. Shipe (DK) 1:10.69, 5. Marzolf (DK) 1:22.66, 6. Gentis (DK) 1:36.76. 500 Freestyle: 1. McCray (Bel) 6:29.05. Eastside — Willibey 7:31.71, Millay 8:32.19.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Juengel, Brownlow, Hockeymer, Witte) 1:58.48, 3. DeKalb (Rogers, Shipe, Edwards, Chautle) 2:00.48. Eastside (Rohm, Millay, Willibey, Buss) 2:12.31. 100 Backstroke: 1. Hockemeyer (Bel) 1:19.97, 3. Marzolf (DK) 1:53.29, 5. Gentis (DK) 2:07.82. Eastside — Buss 1:15.33. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Rogers (DK) 1:23.75, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:23.98. Eastside — Willibey 1:50.45. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (McCray, Howell, Lengerich, Witte) 4:26.86.
Bellmont boys 109, DeKalb 40
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bellmont (Goble, Werling, Short, Roop) 1:58.2, 2. DeKalb (Richardson, Yarian, Meyer, Stuckey) 2:06.03. 200 Freestyle: 1. Meyer (DK) 2:07.55. 200 IM: 1. Goble (Bel) 2:42.86, 2. Yarian (DK) 2:49.04. Eastside — Buss 2:39.92. 50 Freestyle: 1. Short (Bel) 23.58, 2. Richardson (DK) 28.32.
Diving: 1. Mankey (Bel) 301.1. 100 Butterfly: 1. Short (Bel) 1:03.4. Eastside — 1:18.32. 100 freestyle: 1. Werling (Bel) 58.75, 4. Stuckey (DK) 1:15.81. Eastside — Willibey 1:14.96. 500 Freestyle: 1. Richardson (DK) 6:14.26.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Colwell, Sipe, Padgett, Short) 1:52.69, 2. DeKalb (Yarian, Stuckey, Richardson, Meyer) 1:52.83. 100 Backstroke: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:09.78. Eastside — Willibey 1:26.71. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Pritchard (Bel) 1:33.51, 2. Stuckey (DK) 1:37.34. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Padgett, Goble, Werling, Roop) 4:10.5.
Prep Gymnastics Chargers fall to Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee Tuesday, 81.925-61.425. Warrior Morgan Reel was the all-around medalist.
Middle School Basketball EN 8th grade girls end regular season with a victory
East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team completed an undefeated regular season with a 30-15 victory over Riverview on Tuesday.
Averi Amstutz led the Knights (18-0) with 10 points. Brianna Bortner had seven points and Rian David scored five.
East Noble opens conference tournament play at home against Crestview on Monday.
Barons 7th grade girls take regular season finale
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team ended its regular season with a 48-16 victory over conference rival Leo.
The Barons ended the regular season 13-2 overall and undefeated in league play.
Kyla Kjendalen had a double-double for DeKalb with 12 points and 10 steals. Ellington Sparkman had seven points, eight steals and four assists. Mollee Sonnenberg also had seven points.
Avalynn Schache and Evie Weber each had six points for the Barons. Schache also had three steals. Shaye Turley had five points and Tiegan Jordan scored four.
DeKalb will play its first conference tournament game at home on Tuesday.
CN girls 8th starts season well
ANGOLA — Central Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team won at Angola 29-11 on Tuesday. The Cougars shared the ball, played well defensively and had contributions from many.
CN opened the season with wins over Prairie Heights and Garrett on Saturday in a tournament. The defense keyed the Cougars’ success.
EN 6th grade girls sweep Angola
The East Noble sixth grade girls basketball teams defeated Angola Tuesday night, 39-6 in the “A” game and 25-2 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, the Knights had 11 points from Kennedy David, 10 from Sydnee Hillier and six points each from Stella Hanson and Cara Smith. EN forced 15 Angola turnovers.
In the “B” contest, Brie Reece paced East Noble with 12 points. Maddison Parker had eight points and Makenzi DePew scored five.
The Knights will play at Prairie Heights today.
