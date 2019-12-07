Girls Basketball
Panthers down Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakewood Park was a 55-41 winner at Leo Thursday.
Chloe Jolloff scored 22 points and Taylor Gerke had 15 to lead the Panthers (5-4).
Sophie Burris, Mackenzie Shepherd and Frannie Talarico all added six for Lakewood Park.
Football
Garrett’s Bergman honored by Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Cole Bergman of Garrett was selected as a member of the Indianapolis Colts Academic All-Star Team.
Indiana football coaches selected the 20 members of the team. They will be honored at Colts game against Carolina at Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 22.
