Girls Prep Tennis Barons doubles team falls in regional final
LAPORTE — DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Maddie Hickman and junior Kennlee Dick lost to Plymouth seniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones 6-0, 6-3 in the LaPorte Regional final Saturday afternoon.
Hickman and Dick played their second match this postseason and the first since May 18, when it defeated Angola’s Alli Christman and Frances Krebs 6-1, 6-4 in a semifinal dual of the Angola Team Regional.
The Baron duo won the Northridge Doubles Sectional without playing a match and even had a semifinal bye in the doubles regional at LaPorte. Hickman and Dick finished their season together with a 14-4 record.
Prep Baseball Lakeland’s Isaacs to be a North All-Star coach
Lakeland High School head baseball coach Michael Isaacs was recently announced to be an assistant coach for the North All-Star team in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series, which will take place June 24 and 25 at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.
Isaacs led the Lakers to a 17-13 season and a Class 3A sectional victory this spring. That is an eight-win improvement from the previous 2022 season.
Much of the North coaching staff is from northeast Indiana. The head coach Carroll coach Dave Ginder. Another assistant coach for the North is Fairfield varsity coach Darin Kauffman.
Players nearest to the KPC Media Group North coverage zone who have been named Indiana All-Stars are Carroll pitcher Will Worrel, Fairfield pitcher Alec Hershberger and Northridge outfielder Gavin Collins.
Auto Racing Hunter Jack wins late models feature at AMS
FREMONT — Auburn native Hunter Jack won the 30-lap late models feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway Saturday night.
Tommy Cook finished second and Tanner Jack, Hunter’s brother, placed third.
The other feature winners at AMS were Tristan Crago in the street stocks, Jordan Gatton in the modifieds and Chip Heintzelman in the front wheel drives.
The feature winners were all fast qualifiers. Hunter Jack had a lap time of 14.970 seconds in the late models. Gatton had a lap time of 14.930 seconds in the modifieds. Crago’s lap time in the street stocks was 16.220 seconds, and Heintzelman’s lap time in the front wheel drives was 16.776 seconds.
Hunter King won the street stock Australian Pursuit. Chip Heintzelman and Kyle Heintzelman were the heat race winners in the FWDs.
Hunter Jack and Derek Simon won the late model heat races. The modified heat race winners were Don Hopkins, James Larabee and Tony VanAllen.
Angola’s four weekly divisions will be back in action this coming Saturday on Autograph Night. The racers will be on the track at 6 p.m., and the racing will begin at 7 p.m.
Running
Courthouse Classic set for June 17 in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — The Courthouse Classic will run on June 17 and start at 8:30 a.m.
Everyone who pre-registers by Saturday will be guaranteed a t-shirt, a goodie bag and will be eligible for door prizes. There will also be registration on race day.
The event is a fundraiser for the cross country teams at Lakeland Junior and Senior High Schools.
There will be a 1-mile fun run for kids, a competitive 1-mile run/walk and a USA Track & Field-certified 5-kilometer race.
For more information, go online to www.courthouseclassic.com.
Prep Softball Eastside player gets academic honor
BUTLER — Eastside senior Grace Kreischer was named Academic All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association recently.
Kreischer played right field for the Blazers, who went 30-3 and reached the semi-state finals in Class 2A.
The award honors performance both on the field and in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.