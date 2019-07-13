Baseball 5-on-5 tournament set for next weekend
PIONEER, Ohio — Teams from Northeast Indiana are welcome to take part in the fourth annual 5-on-5 Backyard Baseball Tournament, which runs from Friday to next Sunday at 42 field, located at 1833 Williams County Road 1050.
Former Pioneer resident Spencer Durham and his father built a baseball field in the backyard of their home while Spencer was in high school. Pickup baseball games were played there regularly and the summer was capped off with a three-day tournament, starting in 2016. Spencer briefly played baseball at NCAA Division III Adrian, Michigan, College.
Register in teams of five to 7 players by Wednesday. There is no cost to register and play. Be at least high school age in order to play.
To register or get more information, contact Spencer Durham by phone at (419) 212-4015 or by email at skdurham42@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.