ANGOLA — DeKalb’s boys golf team led area teams in a loaded Angola Invitational Saturday, finishing sixth with 340 at Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
The invite drew some of the state’s best teams from in and around Indianapolis, and they showed what they are all about.
Guerin Catholic, the No. 1 team in the latest state coaches poll, won with 302. All five players finished in the top 12 and shot in the 70s.
Seventh-ranked Westfield was second with 309, and No. 18 Indianapolis Cathedral was third with 313. Northridge was fourth with 323, followed by Indianapolis Bishop Chatard with 33.
Westfield’s Alec Cesare was individual champion with 71. He finished three shots ahead of runner-up Andrew White from Guerin.
Lakeland sophomore Ben Keil led area individuals with a 79 and was tied for 13th. Baron Jack McComb was tied for 20th with an 81.
The Lakers were eighth at 367, followed by Westview (382), the host Hornets (387) and Fremont in 11th with 408. Prairie Heights was 13th with 425, and Garrett was 14th with 431.
Only three guys placed for Central Noble, led by Riley Smith’s 107.
Gavin Moor shot 83 for DeKalb, and Grant McAfee fired an 86. Kyle Toyias had 90.
For Lakeland, Tommy Curtis shot 92 and Nate Keil had 93.
Westview had five guys in the 90s, led Logan Schwartz’s 94 and Landon Bennett’s 95.
Caleb Price and Gage Hankey shot 92s for Angola. Mason Gruner had 96.
Lukas Berlew had 100 and Jake Allman had 101 for Fremont. Brayden Levitz shot 95 for Heights. The Railroaders were paced by a 95 from Thomas Loeffler.
