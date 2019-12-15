AUBURN — A homecoming celebration deserved a red-hot start to the game.
Lakewood Park obliged by drilling six threes in the opening quarter and led by 26 at the half in cruising to a 53-31 win over Edon, Ohio, Saturday night.
The Panthers (4-1) were 8-of-12 from behind the line in the first half and led 36-10 at the break. They didn’t make another three in the second half, but allowed the newly crowned king and queen to relax as they coasted home with a big lead.
Carter Harman hit four straight threes in the first-half blitz and had a game-high 16 for the Panthers. Josh Pike added 12 and Caedmon Bontrager had 11 points to go with a game-best eight rebounds. Bontrager’s total included a dunk in each half.
Jack Berry had nine points and Drew Gallehue added six for the Blue Bombers (2-4).
Lakewood’s defensive pressure had their state border rivals working extra hard to get open looks in the first half. Edon endured a 7 ½-minute scoreless streak at one point as the Panthers clicked off 18 points in a row. The Bombers were 3-of-15 from the floor in the first half (20 percent).
For the game, the Panthers shot 42 percent (20-of-48) from the field, while Edon finished at 26 percent (10-of-39).
In the junior varsity game, Titus Shively hit a three and Cameron Hindle scored on successive drives to the basket for a 7-0 run that wiped out a two-point Edon lead in the fourth quarter and sent the Panthers to a 48-40 win.
Cobin Moriarity led Lakewood Park with 12 points and Cayden Skaggs hit three threes for nine.
The Panthers travel to county rival Eastside on Tuesday night.
