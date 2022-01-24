INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 47th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball State Tournament were announced Sunday evening.
Local teams will be competing in sectionals that will be held at Snider (Class 4A), Woodlan (3A), NorthWood (3A), Bluffton (2A), Fairfield (2A) and Bethany Christian (1A).
Class 3A No. 2 Garrett received a first-round bye in the Woodlan Sectional and is in the more competitive half of the bracket. The 21-1 Railroaders will play with Angola or Woodlan in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.
The Warriors defeated the Hornets 48-43 in Woodburn on Dec. 20. Woodlan is second in the Allen County Athletic Conference behind 3A fifth-ranked Jay County and is led by guards Avah Smith (13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game) and Dakotah Krohn (13.2 points, 5.1 assists per game) and sophomore forward Taylor Kneubuhler (11.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg).
Angola is not deep and its best player Lauren Leach has been laboring with a knee issue for much of this month. Supporting players like junior Jaelyn Fee and freshman Lexi Stillman have grown considerably over the course of the season. But Woodlan will be a tough matchup for Angola on the road.
However, the Railroaders are the considerable favorite in the sectional. They hope to get Taylor Gerke back from a knee injury at some point in the postseason, but the scoring from dynamic senior point guard Nataley Armstrong has Garrett rolling at a consistently high level recently to complement seniors Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen and junior Bailey Kelham.
Lakeland is once again trying to overcome a season-ending injury to leading player Faith Riehl. It begins defense of its 3A sectional title in a semifinal game with NECC rival West Noble at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 at NorthWood’s Panther Pit.
The Lakers won at home over the Chargers twice in consecutive games earlier this month, 49-46 on Jan. 7 in a regular season contest and 60-42 in an NECC Tournament first-round game on Jan. 11.
Lakeland coach Dale Gearhart has dug deep in his reserves to find support for junior guard Peyton Hartsough. Junior backcourt mate Alivia Rasler has grown, as well as senior forward Kayla Poole in her lone varsity season. Interior underclassmen Takaya Wallace and Cara Schackow have made nice contributions since getting varsity opportunities in the midseason.
Tippecanoe Valley and Wawasee are the top teams in the sectional. The Vikings beat Lakeland 54-42 and West Noble 45-27 in a holiday shootout in Ligonier in late December and are one of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference. Junior guard Kaydence Mellott has 17.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 2.5 spg. Classmate Corrina Stiles averages 9.4 points and 9.6 boards per contest.
The Warriors have a solid senior core led by Kennedy White (9.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 steals per game) and Jada Carter (7.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and have been challenged inside and out of the Northern Lakes Conference.
A season-ending injury to senior guard Brooke Sanchez might bring Fairfield closer to the rest of the field in its 2A sectional. Two teams attempting to challenge the Falcons will meet in the first game next Tuesday at 6 p.m. when Prairie Heights faces Bremen.
The Lions are 13-8 out of the difficult Northern Indiana Conference, which include powerhouses South Bend Washington, Penn and Mishawaka Marian. Senior guard Ellia Fosters averages 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Junior Katie Moyer has 12.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and two assists per game.
The trio of seniors Kennedy Kugler and Alayna Boots and junior Trevyn Terry has to make the Panthers go.
Much of our area has had a tough time getting productivity from supporting casts. That is why Fairfield has been solid all season long and could overcome the loss of Sanchez. Six-foot-1 junior Brea Garber can play inside and out and committed to playing basketball at NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis. She has had a lot of help from juniors Bailey Willard and Morgan Gowthrop and sophomore Kaylee Dillon.
In the other 2A sectional at Bluffton, Central Noble and Eastside are among the leading contenders.
The Cougars will face the other leading contender on the second day of first-round games in the eight-team sectional at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 in South Adams.
Veteran coach Wayne Krieger is back to lead the Starfires and he picked up his 600th coaching win on Thursday when his team defeated visiting Union City 62-46. His top players are junior guard Peyton Pries (12 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 spg) and sophomore guard Macy Pries (11.3 ppg, 2.1 apg).
CN has been carried by Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel all season long. A little help and the hard-nosed identity of a Josh Treesh-coached team will also help the Cougars next week.
Eastside opens the sectional next Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the host Tigers in a rematch of last year’s Eastside Sectional that Bluffton won 38-31. The Blazers have been highly thought of in recent sectionals, but have not been able to add to their 2016 title.
The Blazers are scrappy for coach Mike Lortie with a solid senior group and some young talent mixed in. But they need to make more plays offensively to get over the hump next week.
In a talented 4A sectional at Snider, DeKalb will play Carroll in the first game next Tuesday and East Noble will play in the late semifinal on Feb. 4 against either Northrop or Fort Wayne North Side.
The Barons have more of a competitive edge about them this season for coach Noah Stuckey. Carroll has had major personnel losses from last year’s team that reached the semi-state, but is still tough and talented, led by junior guard Taylor Fordyce (14.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.7 apg) and junior forward Kayla Gibbs (11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3 spg).
The Bruins and Snider are the top teams in the sectional. The host Panthers will play the DeKalb-Carroll winner in the first semifinal on Feb. 4.
At the 1A Bethany Christian Sectional, the host Bruins will be out for revenge against Fremont in the second first-round game next Tuesday.
The Eagles surprised a young upstart Bruin squad 37-36 in a sectional semifinal game at Fremont. The leading Bethany duo of Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems combined to shoot 7-of-27 floor and the Bruins committed 25 turnovers.
Willems has led the Bruins in her sophomore season, and her classmate Stoltzfus recently returned from injury to make Bethany Christian a sectional contender. They get Fremont in the Menno Lands this time around.
Senior Jada Rhonehouse leads a young Fremont team that has had a tough final stretch in the regular season with six straight losses. The Eagles end the regular season tonight at home against Garrett.
Hamilton plays the Fremont-Bethany winner in the semifinals on Feb. 4. Lakewood Park has a winnable game in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday against Elkhart Christian. The Panthers beat the visiting Eagles 60-22 on Jan. 8.
Sectional favorite Blackhawk Christian will play Lakewood Park or Elkhart Christian in the semifinals on Feb. 4.
