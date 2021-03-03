Prep Wrestling
Eastside Jr High wrestlers lose two matchesWATERLOO — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team was defeated by two opponents Monday at DeKalb.
The Blazers lost to Norwell 69-21 and 72-23 to DeKalb.
Braden Gerke (85 pounds), Lane Snyder (90), Ethan Fike (110) and Linkin Carter (117) were 2-0 for Eastside. Job Richman (102) and Jonas Richman (125) each finished 1-1.
Eastside visits Prairie Heights Wednesday.
Prep Girls Basketball
Knoll named IBCA Supreme 15
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams on Tuesday.
Angola’s Hanna Knoll was named to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Supreme 15 team. The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size.
Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough, Lakewood Park’s Chloe Jolloff and West Noble’s Lillian Mast were listed as a senior All-State honorable mention.
Garrett’s Taylor Gerke, Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski, West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie and Lakeland’s Faith Riehl were honoralbe mentions for the underclass all-state team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.