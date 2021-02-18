ELKHART — Angola set five new school records at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center Thursday night and will have eight individuals and three relay teams in Saturday’s championship finals races at the Elkhart Boys Swim Sectional.
The Hornets’ 200-yard medley relay was second in a school-record time of 1 minute, 46.48 seconds with the team of freshman Ethan Sanders, junior Ethan Bussema and seniors Alex Kincannon and Zac Creager.
Junior Marcus Miller set two new school records in reaching championship finals. He was third in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.81 and fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:01.01.
Sanders set a new school mark in 100 backstroke in placing fifth in 57.01 seconds. Bussema also set a new AHS boys standard with his 1:04.73 in the 100 breaststroke, which was good for seventh.
Creager and junior Jacob Pontorno both qualified for the championship final in the 50 freestyle. Creager was fifth in 23.34 seconds, and Pontorno was eighth in 23.98 seconds.
Other Angola championship finalists are Kincannon, who was sixth in the 100 butterfly in 58.08 seconds; Pontorno, who was eighth in the 100 freestyle in 52.92 seconds; the 400 free relay that was second in 3:29.40 with Sanders, Pontorno, Creager and Miller; and the 200 free relay that was third in 1:36.02 with Pontorno, Bussema, Miller and Creager.
Hornet consolation finalists were Sanders (10th 200 individual medley), Bussema (14th 200 IM), Jacob Gibson (14th 50 free), Griffin Hosek (15th 100 butterfly), Kincannon (ninth 100 backstroke), Vaughn Cooper (11th 100 backstroke) and Josh Pontorno (16th 100 breaststroke)
East Noble was highlighted by senior Kyler Corbin qualifying for two championship finals. He qualified fourth in the 100 freestyle in 51.38 seconds and was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 23.46 seconds.
The Knights will also be in the championship final in all three relays after they all placed eighth Thursday.
The 200 medley relay finished in 1:56.17 with the team of Corbin and juniors Jack Bolinger, Nathan Richards and Owen Chambers. The 200 free relay team of Bolinger, juniors Bryce Charles and Owen Fleck and freshman Hunter Cole finished in 1:49.98. The 400 free relay ended up at 3:48.11 with Chambers, Cole, Richards and Corbin.
Chambers will swim individually in two consolation finals, placing 11th in the 500 freestyle in 5:26.16 and 12th in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.19.
Richards will be in the consolation final of the 100 backstroke after qualifying 13th in 1:04.07, and Bolinger will be in the 100 breaststroke consolation final after qualifying 15th in 1:11.83.
DeKalb will swim the consolation race in all three relay races. They were ninth in the 200 medley relay (2:18,33), the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.09) and the 400 free relay (4:16.21).
Fremont sophomore Gage Forrest qualified in the consolation final of the 100 backstroke, placing 12th in 1:03.46. He was also 20th in the 50 freestyle in 25.54 seconds.
