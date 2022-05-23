GARRETT — Who wanted it more?
That was the question to be answered in the first-round matchup between Angola and New Haven in the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional on Monday.
It could not be answered at the end of seven innings, with neither team being able to score and both wanting to win equally as much.
That was until the bottom of the eighth, when senior Ellana Rowe (1-for-4, 2B, 1 run) doubled to left field with nobody out, before sophomore Leah Snyder (1-for-3, 2B, Run Batted In) brought her around for the game-winning run with a double to center to win it 1-0 and advance to tonight’s semifinal game against Garrett.
“Ellana hit the ball to the fence, maybe should have been caught but it was to the fence,” Hornets coach Pete Henderson said. “Then Leah finally smoked a ball. That’s why she’s in the third hole, to drive in runs and she got the job done.”
Aside from singles by Bulldogs freshman Ava Low and Hornets junior Grace Steury (1-for-2) in the second inning, both defenses were perfect throughout most of the game.
“Defensively, we were pretty stellar,” Henderson said. “We’ll take it. In the batter’s box, we were very impatient and popped a bunch of balls up. Our second time through the order, we hit a little better, and the third time through we finally got the W.”
The next hit of the night didn’t come until the bottom of the sixth, when Angola sisters Harper and Harlee Henney reached base on back-to-back singles to give the Hornets their best chance of scoring yet.
A sacrifice bunt by Snyder moved them over to second and third with two outs, but a pop out by junior Eleanore Knauer to Low at third prevented New Haven from receiving any damage.
Angola (13-10 overall) had a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh with junior pinch runner Summer Allen on third with one out, but again the Bulldogs were able to escape the inning despite loading the bases with two walks.
“We didn’t execute,” Henderson said. “We had a runner on third and we don’t get the bunt down with no outs to advance runners both times and it just puts us behind the 8-ball.”
In the top of the eighth, New Haven (1-18 overall) went down 1-2-3 for its sixth time of the game, leading to the winning sequence by the Hornets in the bottom of the inning.
In the circle, Knauer finished with eight strikeouts, giving up two hits in a complete-game shutout performance.
Angola’s game tonight against Garrett starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the second semifinal game between Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and Leo, which defeated Concordia 13-0 in the second game Monday.
