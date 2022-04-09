Angola
Co-Coaches: Mark Cockroft and Troy Smith
The Hornets were Northeast Corner Conference and Angola Sectional runners-up, but will be seeking championships in both this season with a mix of returning and incoming athletes.
Angola returns regional qualifiers in Gracynn Hinkley, Kylie Caswell, Isabelle Trine, Morgan Gaerte, Olivia Thomas and Gracie Pelliccia.
Key newcomers for the team are expected to be Karleigh Gillen, Anna McClure, Jordan Davenport, Frances Krebs and Antalya Jackson.
“We have a lot of hard-working athletes who love to compete,” Smith said. “We are a very young and motivated team that hopes to match or improve upon the success we had last year. Many of our varsity spots will be filled by underclassmen, so the future is bright.”
Central Noble
Coach: Heidi Copp
The Cougars return a few key contributors for the 2022 season.
Leading the way will be sophomore Ella Zolman, who was a regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash, 4x400 relay, long jump and high jump.
Along with Zolman and returning for the season are Colen Truelove and Bella Worman.
Other expected top scorers are Lizzie Lotts in the pole vault, Rylee Paris in the hurdles and Kayla Rinehold in distance events.
Churubusco
Coach: Zach Dock
The Eagles hope to have another successful season like their 2021 campaign. They won the NECC regular season and tournament titles last season.
Returning for Churubusco are Hannah Boersma, Ella Boersma, Cara DeBolt, Bree Fulkerson, Isabelle Zuk and Brelle Shearer.
Shearer and Zuk were regional qualifiers in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Shearer made it in the pole vault.
Hannah Boersma qualified for regionals in the high jump, and Fulkerson advanced in the discus.
The newcomers for the Eagles are Ella Elias, Madison Hosted, Bree Hosted and Jaylee Longardner.
DeKalb
Coach: MaKena Jurse
Jurse is new to the Barons, but the team has some talented athletes back from last year.
Junior Lydia Bennett was a regional qualifier in the 1,600 last year, and will be part of a solid distance-running group for the Barons. Sophomore Myca Miller advanced out of the sectional in the 100 low hurdles.
Senior Jade Allen is a returning letterwinner. The Barons have two other seniors, Lilly Budde and Joanna Niewolna.
Other athletes who lettered last year include junior Abby DeTray and sophomores Scout Warner, Natalee Snyder, Natalie Fordyce and Jersey Chalfant.
The Barons will not have a home meet due to the building project at the school, which will include a new track along with a synthetic surface for the football field.
The DeKalb boys and girls teams will practice at Hamilton.
East Noble
Coach: Cody Wait
The Knights expect to be near the top at the end of the season with a new head coach in Wait at the helm.
East Noble was the sectional champion last season and had five state qualifiers, including Emma Forker, Aaliegha Hudson and Hope Fleck.
The trio was a part of the 4x100 relay team that broke the school record and advanced to the state finals. Forker also qualified for state in the long jump and was a regional qualifier in the 100 and 200.
Hailey Holbrook returns after qualifying for regionals in the pole vault. Also back in the event are Lily Dechert and Audrey Beiswanger.
Lauren Munson and Kinsey Cole expect to take steps forward in the hurdles and throws, respectively.
The distance crew expects to be one of the best with Addison Lindsey, the reigning KPC All-Area Girls Cross Country Prep of the Year, Rae David, Lily Crow, Dakota Rodgers, Lydia Keihn and Kayla Carpenter, who was a regional qualifier last season.
Key newcomers for East Noble are Megan Seymore and Reece Bradley.
Eastside
Coach: Trisha Hill
With just two seniors — Brittney Geiger and Whittney Pfefferkorn — Hill is counting on several athletes to contribute.
Geiger will compete in high jump, hurdles and the 4x400 relay. Pfefferkorn is expected to compete in sprints.
Chloe Buss and Karly Kaufmann are both from Eastside’s cross country team and are expected to make contributions in distance events. Newcomers Sydnee Kessler and Lily Kreischer, both up from junior high, could also have impacts this season.
Fremont
Coach: Tanner Wall
The Eagles will look to build off a seventh-place finish at NECC and an eighth-place finish at the Angola Sectional.
While they lost Katie Berlew to graduation, the Eagles return their lone regional qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in Morgan Gannon.
Kalyn Schlottman also returns after missing last season due to injury, She is expected to be a key asset in sprints.
Key newcomers will be Paige Baker, Addy Parr and Claire Foulk. Baker will contribute in sprints, Parr is expected to earn points in the high jump and sprinting events and Foulk will be “the field event guru” according to Wall, competing in the high jump and pole vault and is also expected to contribute in the discus and relays.
“We are looking forward to this season with this girls team as we should be able to cover all 16 events fairly well,” Wall said. “We made some strides forward last year in terms of end of season placing at NECC and sectionals and I believe the team we have this year will be able to surpass those placings this year.”
Other returning letterwinners are Ashanti Combs, Makayla Gumbel, Alexis Hays, Kaylie Zuccolotto, Natalie Gochenour and Quinn Barker.
Garrett
Coach: Mallory Clifford
Garrett graduated just four seniors and will continue to be young with just three seniors.
Clifford expects seniors Nataley Armstrong, Jordan Baer and Abby Weaver to be key contributors.
Last year, Armstrong qualified for the state finals in the 400-meter dash, posting a personal record of 1:00.26. She will also earn points in sprints this season. Baer will compete in the hurdles and pole vault. Weaver returns in the shot put and discus.
Underclassmen expected to contribute are Addison Ebert, Aida Haynes, Brooklyn Jacobs and McKenna Malcolm in the middle distance and distance events; Lexi Gordon in the hurdles and high jump; Katelyn Joseph and Jada Spiece in the sprints and Addyson Trausch in the throwing events.
Hamilton
Coach: Garry May
Steady growth from a largely inexperienced roster is the goal for May.
Senior throwers Caylie Kaiser, Meghyn McMullen and Makenzi Myers will be looked to for leadership. Ryleegh Freed, Lexi Myers and Layla Szeman are among the top newcomers.
“Our program is growing and has the most numbers we have had in the past few years,” May said. “The goal is to teach the fundamentals of track and field and give our student-athletes an opportunity to learn and grow through their experiences.”
Lakeland
Coach: Keith Thompson
The Lakers have a bigger team than last season and the top scorers from last year all return to make them deeper and more competitive.
Brooklynn Rettig was a regional qualifier in the high jump last season, and pole vaulter Emma Schiffli set the school record last season as a freshman when she qualified for regionals.
Monica Guzman and Keylee Fleeman return to run distance events, and Taylor Brown returns as one of the top sprinters in the conference. Katie Freeman will compete in the 400.
In the throws, Grecia Munoz and Eva Taylor return, and senior Litzi Munoz, Cara Schackow and Arlene Thompson will compete for spots.
Newcomers are Juramy Garcia, Zulema Nieves-Carmona, Rebeka Gavan and Alayna Rasler.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Jami Rowlader
Rowlader welcomes back several talented athletes, including senior Frannie Talarico, a regional qualifier in the 400 last season.
Samantha Hartz is also back, and was expected to be a contender to advance to regional before being quarantined due to COVID.
Senior Cassie Swing is a first-time participant who hopes to help in the throws. Senior Dani Lesser figures to lead the team in the distance races after becoming the first Panther runner ever to qualify for the regional in cross country last fall.
Other key returners included Kesed Picazo (sprints), and Kaylee Rowlader and Grace Kamleiter in the hurdles. Newcomer Madi Beck (sprints) also hopes to contribute.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Randy Rathburn
The Panthers graduated two regional qualifiers in Jaycee Malone and Katlyn Dailey, but Breonna Glasgo, regional qualifier in the 400 meters, returns to lead a Prairie Heights squad that finished 6-1 in dual meets and were seventh at sectionals.
Allison Steele, Alex German and Trevyn Terry will be key point scorers for a team that looks to compete for an NECC West Division title, though the Panthers are expected to get points in several different events.
“We’re ready for a great season,” Rathburn said, “The girls have a great attitude and are ready to have a COVID-free season. I am hopeful for a great conference run and a competitive year at NECC and sectionals.”
Newcomers for Prairie Heights include Katia Fernandez, Christian Lewis and Nauteza Tulley-Coe.
West Noble
Coach: John Marano
Last season, the Chargers were the NECC West Division champions and hope to repeat with several key returners.
Emily Mawhorter and Yoseline Haro will lead the team in the sprints. Haro was a regional qualifier in the 200 and 400 meters. Mawhorter advanced to regionals in the long jump
Maddison Yates, Ruby Clark, Maddie Bottles and Elizabeth Christlieb also return as key contributors. Christlieb, Clark and Haro qualified for regionals in the 4x800 relay, and Bottles made it to the regional in the shot put.
Newcomers for the Chargers are Stefany Dominguez and Silvia Venture.
Westview
Coach: Meghann Rainsberger
The Warriors hope for improvement for the 2022 season with a mix of returning experience and plenty of newcomers.
Lucy Rensberger leads the experienced group as a regional qualifier in the discus. She won the sectional title at Angola with a throw of 113 feet, 7 1/2 inches. Stacy Stutzman qualified for regionals in the 300 hurdles.
Other returning letterwinners are Penelope Eash, Eva Niccum, Natalie Privett, Regina Yoder and Samantha Stump.
Privett competed in the mid-distance and hurdles last season.
The newcomers include Dayshayla Miller, Maria Miller, Adelyn Rainsberger, Annagail Warrener, Dena Miller, Gwendolyn Owsley, Kiana Mast, Kyla Fryer and Leigha Schrock.
