Prep Baseball Chargers win Clay’s Reinebold Classic
SOUTH BEND — West Noble won its first games of the season on Saturday to win South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Colonial Baseball Classic. The Chargers defeated LaCrosse 10-8, then beat Clay 23-1 in five innings.
Against LaCrosse, West Noble broke the game open with an eight-run second inning to take a 9-4 lead, added a run in the third and held on.
Charger starting pitcher Kolby Knox dodged some bullets in his four and one-third innings to get the win. He allowed six runs (three earned) and six hits, walked six and struck out six. Peter Bradley pitched the final two and two-thirds innings to pick up the save. LaCrosse left 12 runners on base.
The Chargers drew 10 walks. Knox and Chastin Lang walked three times each. Knox also doubled, scored a run and drove in two runs. Lang also singled, scored a run and had an RBI.
Against Clay, Randy Villanueva pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts for West Noble. On offense, he was 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
The Chargers had 19 hits. Knox was 3-for-4 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Elijah Bacon drove in three runs. Lang and Bailey Ruisard each scored three runs.
Fremont splits with Bishop Luers
FREMONT — Fremont tied a program record with its 21st victory of the season by defeating Bishop Luers 10-6 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The Eagles had their winning streak stopped at 13 games in the nightcap with a 12-8 loss.
Fremont’s Kameron Colclasure homered in game one and scored three runs in the twin bill to add to his single-season program record that stands at 49 after Saturday. The old record was 45 by Corbin Parker in 2008.
In game one, Colclasure and Jaden Zuccolotto each had two hits and four runs batted in for the Eagles.
The Eagles overcame giving up 11 walks. Robert Skorupski went the first four innings to get the win, striking out five.
In game two, the Knights outhit Fremont 15-9 and scored four unearned runs after two outs in the top of the seventh inning to break an 8-8 tie.
Fremont loaded the bases with two outs on two walks and a hit batter to get the tying run to the plate. But Lukas North induced a groundout to second from J.T. McDowell to end the game.
Nick Miller had two doubles, was hit by a pitch, and drove in a run for Fremont. Jacob Wagner doubled and drove in two runs. Ethan Bock had two hits, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run, but also suffered the pitching loss in relief.
DeKalb third in tournament
WARSAW — DeKalb took third place in the Warsaw Tiger Classic Saturday.
The Barons fell to the host Tigers 6-2 in the first round, but bounced back to take the consolation game 15-9 over Snider.
DeKalb was limited to five hits, one of them a double by Aric Ehmke, in the first round against Warsaw. The Barons scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 lead, but the Tigers got two in the bottom of the inning and tacked on three more in the fifth.
The Barons (17-11) lost an 8-0 lead in the consolation game with Snider rallying to tie the game, but went ahead for good with two in the fifth, and put it away with a five-run seventh.
Logan Jordan blasted a two-out grand slam in the first inning for the Barons. Nolan Nack keyed the seventh-inning outburst with a three-run triple. Ehmke also homered for the Barons.
Tyson Conley was the winning pitcher.
Reserve Blazers win tournament
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve baseball team defeated Fremont 7-2 and Prairie Heights 8-1 to win its season-ending tournament Saturday.
The reserve Blazers finished with an 11-4 record.
Ryder Reed pitched five innings in the opening game, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight. Wyatt Davis and Cohen Fetters each pitched one inning of relief.
Kolt Gerke, Loden Johnson and Dackotia Reed collected three hits each. Johnson had two doubles and drove in two runs. Reed had one double and one RBI. Gerke scored three times.
The Blazers led 4-0 after an inning and added single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. Fremont’s runs came in the seventh.
In the second game, Brady Laub pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. Prairie Heights’ run was unearned. Davis and Reece Myers provided relief help. Myers struck out two batters.
Laub helped himself with three hits and drove in two runs. Johnson had two hits. Caeden Moughler had a double, driving in one run, and scored twice.
Myers, Aydian Davis and Carter Rutan drove in one run each.
College Track Trine to send 7 to D3 Track Nationals
ANGOLA — Trine University will have seven track & field athletes competing in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships later this week in Greensboro, North Carolina.
There will be four men and three women representing the Thunder.
Sophomore Jake Gladieux is Trine’s lone multi-event participant as he will compete in the 400-meter hurdles and the 110 hurdles. He is the sixth seed in the 400 hurdles at 52.89 seconds, and is the eighth seed in the 110 hurdles at 14.43 seconds.
The preliminary races for the 400 hurdles will start at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. The prelims for the 100 hurdles will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
DeKalb High School graduate Jack Beakas will end his collegiate running career at nationals. The senior will run in the 10,000 on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. He is the 16th seed in the event with a season-best time of 30 minutes, 18.87 seconds.
The other Trine men’s qualifiers are senior Neil O’Brien in the 3,000 steeplechase and senior Levi Neuzerling in the 1,500.
O’Brien is seeded fourth in the steeplechase at 9:06.98. He will run that race at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.
Neuzerling is seeded 16th in the 1,500 at 3:50.84. The 1,500 prelims will start at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.
Homestead graduate Evie Bultemeyer will lead the Trine women into Greensboro. She is seeded sixth in the 1,500 at 4:32.35 and the preliminary race is scheduled for 3:55 p.m. on Thursday.
Also competing for the Thunder are junior Valerie Obear in the hammer throw and senior Elizabeth Lohman in the steeplechase.
Obear is seeded seventh in the hammer with a throw of 53.69 meters. The women’s hammer throw will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Lohman, a Carroll High School graduate, is seeded 15th in the steeplechase at 11:00.15. That race will be run at nationals Friday at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.