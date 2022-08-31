Week 3 brings some variety. Conference play begins in the Northeast 8, and there are intriguing crossover contests within the Northeast Corner Conference. Two of Steuben County’s teams are going outside of the state to take on comparable competition, while the other is taking on its LaGrange County rival for a Milk Can.
Eastside at West Noble
Records: Eastside 1-1, West Noble 2-0
Last week: Blazers lost 25-21 at Adams Central. Chargers won 35-24 at Wawasee.
Last meeting: Blazers won 48-13 in Butler on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Chargers will see they stack up against arguably the best team in the Northeast Corner Conference. But Eastside will be a huge step up in competition compared to who West Noble has played to start the season.
The Chargers will want to dictate the game with their diversified running attack and their defense, and underclassmen are helping in those efforts in the early going.
The opportunity is going to be a big challenge. Eastside went toe-to-toe on the road with an Adams Central team who could still have state championship aspirations in Class 1A when it is all said and done. Carsen Jacobs ran for 108 yards and threw a touchdown pass against the Flying Jets, and Briar Munsey ran for 82 yards. The Blazers don’t want to fall off from last year’s run to the Class 2A North Semi-State and want to get rolling again.
New Haven at DeKalb
Records: New Haven 1-1, DeKalb 1-1
Last week: Bulldogs lost 35-26 at Eastbrook. Barons won 42-20 at home over Garrett.
Last meeting: Bulldogs won 13-10 in double OT at home on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Barons have to account for the Bulldogs’ athletes, but hope to be fully stocked for the Northeast 8 Conference opener. DeKalb did not have key receiver and defensive back Donnie Wiley in last week’s win over Garrett.
New Haven is coming off a very competitive loss to 2A power Eastbrook. Junior quarterback Donovan Williams completed 20-of-33 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Highly regarded receiver Mylan Graham caught seven passes for 155 yards and a score. Junior Tre Bates has run for 166 yards at 7.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Korin Harris leads the Bulldogs with 20 total tackles, including 14 solos.
East Noble at Huntington North
Records: East Noble 1-1, Huntington North 1-1
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville; 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: Knights lost 35-14 at NorthWood. Vikings won 34-14 at Jay County.
Last meeting: Knights won 57-13 in Kendallville on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Knights begin NE8 play on the road against a Viking squad that has shown some improvement with the win over Jay County last week and competing with a traditionally strong Eastbrook program in a season-opening loss. The run game will be a big part of this contest.
East Noble will want to show what it learned from its big game in Nappanee where it led 14-13 deep in the third quarter before turnovers played a big role in contest getting away from the Knights.
Sophomore Dylan Krehl will want to build on a strong performance against NorthWood. He had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 30 yards, and had 13 total tackles, including 12 solos, two for loss and a sack.
Angola at Chelsea (Mich.)
Records: Angola 1-1, Chelsea 0-1
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), nfhsnetwork.com via pay-per-view
Last week: Hornets lost at home 28-21 to Leo. Bulldogs lost 6-3 at Trenton (Mich.).
Last meeting: Bulldogs won 42-14 in Angola on Sept. 3, 2021.
Hornets coach Andy Thomas has spoke of his team’s need to play with an edge for over a year. Angola apparently has found it and it needs to travel to Michigan to compete with its defending Division 4 state champion.
The Bulldogs went 14-0 last season and capped it at Ford Field in Detroit with an amazing comeback from a 45-17 third-quarter deficit to beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 55-52 on Hunter Shaw’s game-winning 33-yard field goal as regulation time expired.
Shaw and the entire offensive unit from that state championship team has graduated, as well as some key players on defense. In total, over 40 seniors graduated from the 2021 Bulldogs team.
Trenton stopped a final Chelsea drive short of the end zone in the final three minutes to pull out the win last week.
Angola has run for 504 yards in its first two games and is led by senior quarterback Tyler Call with 228 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Gavin Willis burst upon the scene against Leo with 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. His running between the tackles will a nice contrast to Angola’s running attack on the perimeter.
The Bulldogs held the Trojans to 207 total yards last week. Trenton had 181 rushing yards.
Leading players for Chelsea are senior defensive lineman Braden Watson, senior defensive back Jason Skoczylas, senior quarterback Lucas Dawson and junior offensive lineman Seth Anstead.
Garrett at Churubusco
Records: Garrett 0-2, Churubusco 1-1
Last week: GHS lost 42-20 at DeKalb. Eagles won 41-21 at home over Lakeland.
Last meeting: Eagles won 42-19 at Garrett on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Eagles found themselves in beating up on Lakeland last week, while the Railroaders showed fight for a half against neighborhood rival DeKalb before an uprising went the Barons’ way late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to knock out Garrett.
Churubusco imposed its will on the Lakers in gaining nearly 600 yards of total offense. That included 374 rushing yards. That could happen again against a Garrett team who is playing some youngsters and has been beaten up at the line of scrimmage before.
Columbia City played more like a brick wall to what Churubusco tried to do in Week 1 because Columbia City has the numbers and size to handle it. Columbia City dresses more than twice as many football players as Churubusco does. As long as Churubusco stays relatively healthy, the NECC will be more manageable to navigate.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland
Records: Prairie Heights 1-1, Lakeland 0-2
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: Panthers lost 20-7 at home to Bronson, Michigan. Lakers lost 41-21 at Churubusco.
Last meeting: Lakers won 34-0 at Brushy Prairie on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Lakers have had a challenging start with Churubusco and its physicality and a talented South Bend St. Joseph squad. Now they have a rivalry game they relish and have owned for a long, long time.
Lakeland has won 18 straight games over Prairie Heights and 33 of the last 35 meetings. The last time the Panthers took the Milk Can was a 21-20 overtime home win on Sept. 5, 2003.
The Lakers are glad to have senior tailback Khamron Malaivanh to take the pressure off freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook. Malaivanh has ran for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.
The schedule will begin to pick up on the Panthers. But the Vikings stymied Heights last week and showed some improvement from what they have been in recent years. Rinse that loss off, containing Malaivanh and showing more consistency on offense will be necessary for PH to stay in the game and possibly pull off the upset.
Fairfield at Central Noble
Records: Fairfield 2-0, Central Noble 0-2
Media: CN Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: Falcons won 24-14 at South Bend Adams. Cougars lost 32-27 at home to Woodlan.
Last meeting: Cougars won 35-14 in Benton on Sept. 3, 2021.
A tough matchup for the Cougars, especially in the trenches.
The Falcons started the season defeating two Class 5A programs in South Bend Adams and Goshen, and they did it by doing much more than holding their own up front. Against Adams last week, Fairfield had 335 total yards, and they were all rushing. The deception of the triple option and physicality of the Falcons will be hard for CN to handle.
Senior quarterback Carter Kitson leads Fairfield in rushing at 211 yards and averages 4.8 yards per carry. Junior Ethan Schmucker had 180 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per carry, and sophomore Breckan Maran had 174 yards and 5.8 yards per carry.
Junior defensive lineman Ethan Hochstetler leads the Falcon defense with 15 total tackles, including 10 solos, three for loss and two sacks.
North Central (Ohio) at Fremont
Records: North Central 1-1, Fremont 2-0
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube
Last week: North Central lost 49-12 at Parkway (Ohio). Fremont won 46-29 at home over Blackford.
Last meeting: N/A, first-ever meeting between the two programs is tonight.
A game among Eagles will take place on homecoming at Fremont’s Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
This is first season of varsity football for North Central. It won its first varsity game in a season-opening 24-0 home win over Woodmore (Ohio) on Aug. 19 in Pioneer, Ohio.
It’s been a gradual build, starting with a junior high team in 2018. North Central just had a junior varsity team at the high school the last two years and went 7-1 last year.
Scott Thompson is in his fourth season as the head coach. He has around 20 kids playing football.
Small school football programs in northwest Ohio find a way of not being fazed by playing with low numbers, and Fremont better be prepared to get popped in the mouth from North Central.
FHS will want to continue to showcase athletes like quarterback Zak Pica and running back Collin Green while continuing to grow on defense as it tries to start the season with three straight wins.
The last time Fremont opened the season with three straight wins was in 1987, when it won its first nine games before losing 7-6 at Jimtown in the state playoffs.
