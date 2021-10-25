College Soccer
MIAA honors Trine's Murphy
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore forward Tyler Murphy was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Offensive Athlete of the Week in men's soccer on Monday for last week's efforts.
Murphy, from Greenfield, had three goals and an assist in leading the Thunder to win both of their matches last week and clinch a first-round home match in the MIAA Tournament.
Trine will end its regular season today with a conference match at Alma starting at 3:30 p.m.
College Football
Punt block helps Naif win weekly honor
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior linebacker Kyle Naif was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his efforts in the Thunder's 47-13 home victory over Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Naif blocked a Hornet punt into Kalamazoo's end zone in the first quarter. It ended up being a safety for the Thunder to give them a 9-0 lead.
Naif, from Riverview, Michigan, also had four tackles, including two for loss. One of those tackles for loss was a quarterback sack.
This was the second time this season that Naif has been picked as an MIAA athlete of the week.
Prep Football
DeKalb selling tickets for Leo game
WATERLOO — DeKalb will sell tickets in advance for Friday's Class 4A sectional football game at Leo.
Tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday. Tickets cost $6 each.
Kickoff Friday is at 7 p.m. at Leo.
High Schools
Fremont's fall awards program on Nov. 4
FREMONT — The Fremont High School fall sports awards program will be held on Nov. 4, starting in the school's gymnasium at 7 p.m.
After some opening comments in the gym, teams will meet in separate rooms throughout the school for sport-specific breakout sessions. The evening will end when each coach is done with his or her breakout session.
