Prep Boys Soccer
Hornets beat Cougars
ANGOLA — Central Noble scored first, but Angola broke loose to win the Northeast Corner Conference match Saturday morning 6-2.
Trey Soulliere and Cam Steury each scored twice for the Hornets. Soulliere also had two assists.
Cam McGee had a goal and an assist for Angola. Weston Gray also scored. Johnny Hersel and Rocco Bergquist each had an assist.
Cameron Elias had both Cougar goals. Jonah Hopf had an assist.
Chargers eke past EN
KENDALLVILLE — West Noble got past East Noble 1-0 on Saturday.
Charger Victor Rodriguez scored the lone goal of the match in the second half. Christian Rodriguez made two saves in goal in earning the shutout.
In other area action Saturday, Lakeland defeated visiting Prairie Heights 2-0.
Prep Girls Soccer
CN, Knights play to scoreless tie
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Central Noble played to a scoreless tie on Saturday afternoon.
Goalkeepers Meghan Kiebel from the Cougars and Addy Ritchie from the Knights picked up shutouts.
West Noble blanks Squires
NORTH MANCHESTER — West Noble won 1-0 over Manchester on Saturday morning.
Silvia Venturi scored for the Chargers. JaLynn Baker made seven saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Prep Boys Tennis
Warriors win Concord Invitational
DUNLAP — Westview won the Concord Invitational on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Valparaiso and the host Minutemen both by 5-0 scores and beat Penn 3-2. The Kingsmen are ranked in a tie for 21st in the state with Plainfield in the latest coaches poll released on Sunday.
All three Westview singles players went 3-0 on the day: Isaiah Hostetler at No. 1, Jethro Hostetler at No. 2 and Kylen Bender at No. 3.
Concord Invitational
Westview 5, Valparaiso 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Finn McCormick 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Nick Lustick 6-2, 6-2. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Lucas Gary 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Mason Clark-Cole Mast (WV) def. Ben Gorseski-Nate Nightingale 6-2, 3-6, 10-4. 2. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock (WV) def. Parker Frailey-Nicholas Taglia 6-1, 6-0.
Westview 5, Concord 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nathan Schraw 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Andrew Kavanaugh 6-0, 6-3. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Adam Burkert 6-0, 7-6 (11-9).
Doubles: Mason Clark-Cole Mast (WV) def. Avery Johnson-Braedon Messenger 6-3, 6-0. 2. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock (WV) def. Luke Greising-Lukas Ulfig 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
Westview 3, Penn 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Chris Chen 7-6 (19-17), 7-5. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Jeffrey Bao 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3). 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Jaden Shim 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: J. Bao-Eli Deitchley (P) def. Mason Clark-Cole Mast 6-4, 6-1. 2. Evan Knapp-Quinn Lippert (P) def. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock 6-3, 6-1.
Knights lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — East Noble lost to 22nd-ranked Goshen 5-0 on Saturday.
The Knights (9-3) were without two singles players.
For the RedHawks, Moses Sawatzky won at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Joel Byler and Myles McLaughlin won 6-3, 6-3, and the No. 2 doubles team of Kyan Miller and Moses Kratzer prevailed 6-2, 6-2.
Prep Volleyball
Fremont wins home invitational
FREMONT — Fremont won its own invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Garrett (33-31, 25-23), Canterbury (22-25, 25-11, 15-4) and Edon, Ohio.
The Railroaders went 2-1 in the tournament, defeating Edon 25-20, 25-23, and Canterbury 25-14, 25-10.
Kelsey Bergman had 13 kills for the day, including eight in the win over Edon. Kyana Martinez and Kinleigh Smith finished with 12 each and Delaeni Hixson added nine.
Smith served eight aces, including four against Fremont. Martinez had seven for the day and Bergman had six.
Smith led the Railroaders (4-10) with 24 digs. Martinez had 17, Rebecca Yarian finished with 15 and Kennedy Hutton had nine.
Yarian had 27 assists for the day, with 12 against Edon. Martinez added 19 assists.
Churubusco wins Bethany Christian Invite
WATERFORD MILLS — Churubusco won the Bethany Christian Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated the host Bruins in five sets (22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 15-2) and swept Central Noble 25-12, 25-9, 25-19.
The Cougars also lost to Bethany Christian in the round robin event, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
Warriors 1-2 at Concord Invite
DUNLAP — Westview went 1-2 in the Concord Invitational on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Wayne 25-14, 29-27. They lost to Concord (25-12, 25-16) and Culver Academies (25-18, 25-11).
Unified Flag Football
East Noble competes at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — East Noble played a couple games at Wawasee Saturday. The Unified Knights defeated Valparaiso 38-20, but lost to the host Warriors 28-17 and fell to Twin Lakes 20-6.
College Soccer
Trine women blank Hanover, Augustana
ANGOLA — Trine University's women's soccer team won its 2022 home opener over Hanover 2-0 Sunday afternoon.
Both Thunder goals came in the second half from Andi Lipic and Taylor Noll. Teresa Ashbrook assisted on Lipic's goal.
Trine (3-1 overall) outshot Hanover 21-6. Sophie Aschemeier made three saves in the Thunder goal to get the shutout.
In Rock Island, Illinois Saturday afternoon, Trine defeated Augustana 4-0.
Mia Augustino had a goal and an assist for the Thunder, who outshot the Vikings 24-1. Veronica Ocampo, Paige Skaff and Delilah Taylor also scored for Trine. Lipic and Francesca Fronczak each had an assist.
Aschemeier and Sydney Kalinger shared the shutout for the Thunder. Neither of them had to make a save.
Trine men top Heidelberg
ANGOLA — Trine's men's soccer team played its first two matches of the season at Weaver Field over the weekend and won them both, 2-1 over Benedictine (Ill.) on Sunday and 3-0 over Heidelberg (Ohio) on Friday.
On Sunday, David Jacobs picked up his 50th win as Thunder coach. He has a 50-33-9 overall record early in his sixth season in Angola.
All the scoring was done in the first half. Ryan Cote and Jared Cromwell scored for Trine (3-1). Tyler Murphy assisted on both goals.
Benedictine outshot the Thunder 10-9. Aidan McGonagle made four saves in goal for Trine.
On Friday, Murphy, Braden Estep and Abraham Antar scored for the Thunder. Jay Stevens and Luke Kearns each had an assist. McGonagle got the shutout in goal without making a save.
Trine outshot the Student Princes 29-1.
College Volleyball
Trine finishes 2-1 in MIAA/NCAC Crossover
ANGOLA — Trine's women's volleyball team improved to a 3-4 overall record over the weekend by winning two of its three matches against North Coast Athletic Conference opponents on Friday and Saturday.
In the opener Friday night, the Thunder defeated Hiram (Ohio) 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21), spurred by 16 kills from Cassidy Victor and a .385 hitting percentage, making just one error on 39 attempts.
Olivia Jollife also tallied double-digits in kills, finishing with 10.
Kailee Cornell and Joslynn Battle dished out 30 and 14 assists to fuel the offense, while Kacie Van Kalker and Catherine Dobies helped the defense with 26 and 18 digs. Jocelynn Nicholls finished with a team-high seven blocks.
In the first match Saturday, Trine made short work of the winless College of Wooster (Ohio), sweeping the Fighting Scots 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-20).
Victor finished with a team-high nine kills after recording seven in the first set, hitting .421 on 19 attempts. Cornell had 19 of the team's 32 assists and Van Kalker had 19 digs from the back row, the lone Thunder player in double figures.
Trine finished the weekend with a tight 3-2 loss to DePauw (18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 14-25, 15-10).
Victor and Dobies were the leaders for the Thunder on offense with 14 and 13 kills each.
On defense, four Trine players finished in the double-digits for digs. Van Kalker led the way with 25, followed by Cornell (14), Rachel Campbell (11) and Dobies (10).
Their next match is tonight against Defiance (Ohio) College.
College Golf
Trine women 8th in Campbell Invite
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine University's women's golf team was 8th out of 16 teams in Olivet's Kyle Campbell Invitational, shooting 692 (348-344) at The Medalist Golf Club Friday and Saturday.
Lily Williamson led the Thunder with 170 (84-86) and placed 23rd individually.
Trine also had Grace Dubec with 171 (90-81), Maire Sullivan with 173 (82-91), Reagan Guthrie with 178 (92-86) and Bailey Bravata with 189 (92-97).
Playing as an individual for the Thunder was Caroline Boyd with 187 (92-95).
Bethel won the tournament with 624, and Ohio Northern was second with 654.
College Men's Tennis
Trine men defeat Franklin, Webster
FRANKLIN — The Trine University men's tennis team won both their matches on Saturday, defeating host Franklin College 8-1 before dispatching of Webster University 7-2.
Against the Grizzlies, the Thunder took two of three doubles matches with the No. 1 team of sophomore Cole Goodman and senior Drew Dixon winning 8-4. In the No. 2 doubles match, senior Aaron Streit and junior Ryan Smith won 8-6.
Trine swept all six singles matches, with Goodman, Elijah Schilthuis, Streit, Dixon, Caleb Morris and Smith winning their matches.
Against Webster, the Thunder swept the doubles matches, with the teams of Goodman-Dixon, Streit-Smith and Morris-Schilthuis winning at their respective positions.
In singles play, Goodman (No. 1), Schilthuis (No. 2), Dixon (No. 4) and Smith (No. 6) won their matches.
Trine improves to 3-0 after the two-win day. They travel to the Hope College Invite beginning Friday.
Thunder women top Franklin, Webster
FRANKLIN — Trine University's women's tennis team defeated Franklin 9-0 and Webster, Missouri 6-3 on Saturday.
Angola's Elina Locane won in both singles and doubles in both duals for the Thunder. Locane's doubles partner was Lizzie Welker.
Trine 9, Franklin 0
Singles: 1. Eva Morales (T) def. Claire Cherry 6-3, 6-1. 2. Bekah Trent (T) def. Emma Back 6-2, 6-3. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Maecee Terhune 6-2, 6-0. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Bethany Burton 6-1, 6-3. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Samantha Schick 6-0, 6-1. 6. Bailey Pelliccia (T) def. Brenna Atchison, retired.
Doubles: 1. Morales-Trent (T) def. Cherry-Sydney Carson 8-1. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Terhune-Back 8-6. 3. Locane-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Atchison-Kinley Harmon 8-3.
Trine 6, Webster 3
Singles: 1. Erin Brezovar (W) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bekah Trent (T) def. Bailey Higgins 6-1, 4-6, 10-8. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Kylie Chitwood (T) 7-5, 6-1. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Maddie Mena 6-0, 6-1. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Emily Casey 6-0, 6-1. 6. Bailee Pineda (W) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brezovar-Higgins (W) def. Morales-Trent 8-4. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Mena-Chitwood 8-2. 3. Locane-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Casey-Pineda 8-4.
College Club Rugby
Trine defeats Chippewas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Trine opened Great Lakes Conference play with its first win in program history in dramatic fashion Friday night, defeating Central Michigan 21-19.
The Thunder (1-1) scored the game-winning try with no time left.
College Triathlon
Trine women open season
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Trine University's women's triathlon team opened its season in the Beaver County Tri-Cup Saturday.
Amira Faulkner led the Thunder in 10th place in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 1.81 seconds.
The No. 2 Trine finisher was freshman Grace Huisman in 17th place in 1:15:05.66. Teammate Alli Smith was 19th in 1:15.54.33.
Fremont's Katie Berlew was 26th for the Thunder in 1:21:59.68. Teammates that followed were Sami Weaver in 30th, Becca Schaffner in 32nd and Summer South in 34th place.
M.S. Cross Country
Churubusco compete in Wildcat Invite
MARION — Churubusco had some standout harriers in Wildcat Classic Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Phoenix Smith was third overall and Capri Hosford placed 25th to lead the Eagle girls.
Churubusco's Evan Powell was 20th out of 111 boys runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.