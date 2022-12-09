WATERLOO — Being on the other end of one of Dale Hummer’s eruptions probably wasn’t pleasant.
The other end of his influence — as a coach, teacher or administrator — had many more pluses than minuses, however, and they lasted a lifetime.
Hummer, the coach of DeKalb’s football state champions in 1986, passed away Wednesday. His life may have ended, but his special talent of bringing out the best in everyone will never end.
“He was a friend and a mentor for so many people, and not only a great football coach but a great teacher,” said Dick Boyd, who served as an assistant coach with Hummer. “He did more with athletes than just X’s and O’s.
“He was willing to help the students not only survive on the field but survive in the classroom. There are many of them that would not if it weren’t for Dale.”
Dave Schlemmer, an assistant for the state champs and still a DeKalb assistant coach, feels he owes a lot to Hummer.
“A lot of who I am and what I do today is directly related to my coaching experience with Dale,” he said. “I took a lot from those years we coached together.
“He was a great coach but an even better person, a real role model the kids looked up to.”
Hummer was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He had a career mark of 131-51, including 62-24 and the state title as Barons’ head coach. He also had a 67-19 record at Fountain Central and also took a team to the state finals there.
He taught psychology and history, and later became principal at DeKalb.
Often fiery on the sidelines, Hummer demanded the best from his teams and coaches.
“When he’d get upset at you he’d turn his hat crooked,” Mike Cochran, a team captain on the state champs and later DeKalb’s head coach, recalled with a laugh. “I remember seeing his hat crooked quite a bit.”
When it came to football, it was all business.
“He commanded perfection from us,” Cochran said. “One particular practice my senior year we didn’t run a play the correct way. We ran it over again and still didn’t it right. It took us about 20 plays to get it right. That’s not an exaggeration.
“He was trying to show us not to settle for anything less than perfection.”
Schlemmer added, “Many times we were out on the practice field after dark. He didn’t stick with any time schedule, it was a schedule of when you got it right.”
Rick Endsley, a star of the champion team, also received the same motivation.
“I remember the state game right before halftime and it was fourth and one,” Endsley said. “Usually I get it but I didn’t get it. He chewed me out right before halftime and it didn’t happen again the rest of the game. You could see his head bobbing on the sideline when he was yelling at someone.”
Schlemmer quickly found out perfection was also expected of the coaches when he moved up from the freshman team to be a varsity assistant.
“When I moved to the varsity we’d have a coaches’ meeting at 3,” Schlemmer said. “I’d get there at 10 till 3 and they’d already be going. The next time I get there at 2:30 and they’re already there. I just started using the rule of thumb that when Dale tells you the time, be there an hour earlier.
“When you were an assistant for Dale you just weren’t a drill supervisor. He delegated duties and didn’t make all the decisions. He expected performance. He was demanding. If he gave you a responsibility he expected you to take it and run with it and get the results he was looking for.”
It wasn’t all work and no play. Schlemmer and assistant Ron Kock, ever the prankster, told the players not to block when the team began practicing punts. Hummer, who had just taken a trip to Hawaii just before the start of fall practice, was not amused.
“We ran the first punt, nobody blocked, they came through and blocked the punt,” Schlemmer recalled. “Dale is going crazy and screaming. We did it again and nobody blocked a soul. He’s screaming and yelling at the kids, and telling them to get on the line and do it again.
“Then we had the kids all tell him ‘Hang loose, coach,’ and give him the Hawaii symbol with your thumb and little finger. We had some fun with him.”
The real fun was in the results.
“The kids had fun because we were winning, not because practice was easy,” Schlemmer said. “We practiced so hard we drove some kids away. We had 30-some kids on one of the teams that was really successful. Hard-nosed, tough kids stayed and the rest decided it wasn’t for them.”
Boyd said: “You get something you believe in, you continue to refine that, and it continues to make the program better. Dale was a firm believer in creating a program that fits the athletes, not creating a program the athletes have to fit.”
Off the field, Hummer cared just as much about his players, Endsley can attest.
“After high school I didn’t go back to the school,” Endsley said. “I felt I had let everybody down because I didn’t make it farther than what I did. I remember the first day I went back to the school. This is like 15 years later, and I saw Dale and I just started crying.
“He comforted me and put his arm around me. He was like a father to me. He brought out the best in everybody. It was valuable to have a role model like that in a time like that, not only a coach, but a mentor, a good person to pattern your life after.”
Hummer had made Endsley the best player possible.
“He knew I was one of the most competitive people around. He would challenge me. Because he was a psychology teacher, he knew how to get the most out of me,” Endsley said.
Cochran felt Hummer instilled confidence in others as part of the motivation.
“When I was a freshman, I’m 14 years old, and he pulled me and Rick Endsley into his office,” Cochran said. “He told us he wanted us to play JV and varsity, and we were going to have to make the sacrifice to not play with our freshman classmates. He was looking forward to us and wanted to move us up in the program.
“What he did was show me how much he believed in me. He’s had so many conversations like that with other athletes and people, and he made me feel proud to be a Baron and want to be on his team. He has impacted so many people the way he impacted me.”
Cochran’s only part of a successful coaching tree. Kock later led the Barons to the state finals in 1994. The next year, former Hummer assistant Mark Newlin won a state title at Wayne.
“Those people who moved on to other coaching experiences that had worked with Dale, not only here but also when Dale was at Fountain Central, those people became better coaches from working with him because of the way Dale was able to mentor those people to be the best they could be,” Boyd said.
“The biggest thing I remember Dale as is a friend and a mentor for all the coaches anytime they needed him. He was willing to share everything he had to not only mentor them on the field but in the classroom or out in the public or how do you handle this situation? Dale was very willing to help.”
The state title was an unforgettable ride.
“That’s a memory you wish everybody could have,” Boyd said. “Just the preparation leading up to that when you weren’t sure where you were going to go after that loss to East Noble (14-7 at Kendallville in the third week of the season). The players took that as a challenge and Dale set it as a challenge for the remainder of the year.
“Getting into the tournament and preparing Thanksgiving day when everyone wanted to be home eating turkey, and he had pantyhose for the players to wear out into the cold. It was an interesting strategy. He got that from another coach who had been in the state finals.”
Like all coaches, Hummer borrowed and shared ideas.
“You’re always begging, borrowing, stealing from everybody else,” Boyd said. “Dale was no different. When he did clinics, there were a lot of people begging, borrowing and stealing the things Dale had to say. It’s not new. it’s not rocket science. Dale was always happy to help anybody at any time.”
Hummer’s passing is sad, but his influence will always be felt.
“In a time where we could do what we want and we were free, he kept a lot of crazy kids in check, and directed us toward a goal, which was winning the state,” Endsley said.
“It’s 36 years later, and everybody in our class, I love every one of them. I don’t think there’s a person I couldn’t call and say ‘I need you tomorrow,’ and they wouldn’t come see me. It all stemmed because of the coaches we had. It’s like a family and nobody can take that away from us.”
Boyd said: “He’s done so much for education. He’s been a teacher, a coach, an administrator. In all of those aspects he’s done so much for the DeKalb Central community. There isn’t more of a Baron backer than Dale Hummer was.”
