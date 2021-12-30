WARSAW — The Garrett girls’ first appearance in the annual Warsaw Lady Tiger Tournament Thursday resulted in a championship and hardware coming back to Big Train Country.
The Class 3A No. 2 Railroaders defeated two solid Class 4A teams to improve to 14-1, winning against Kokomo 40-18 in the noon game and Warsaw 63-57 in the night game for the title.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Railroaders head coach Bob Lapadot said. “We learned a lot about ourselves about ourselves and every kid stepped up and in a different way.”
Senior Nataley Armstrong was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Junior Bailey Kelham was also named a member of the All-Tourney team with her 12-point, five rebound performance in the second game.
“We’ve known it’s there for Nataley. She’s not a Division II basketball player for nothing,” Lapadot said. “And Bailey hurt her ankle in the first half of the first game today, but she battled. She’s one of the best players in the area and when people face guard her, it’s tough.”
In Garrett’s first game against the Lady Kats, the Railroaders were slow out of the gate, trailing 9-4 less than halfway into the first quarter.
“It was a good start for them,” Lapadot said. “Their big girl hit a three right off the bat and then got a bucket. She shot one three all year and steps into it like she’s been doing it whole life. We just couldn’t get a bucket to fall and we kind of freaked out for a bit.”
However, Kokomo (9-5) found itself in foul trouble early, committing six fouls three minutes into the game, giving Garrett chances at the free throw line early and often. Six of Garrett’s 17 first half points were scored at the line.
What also worked in the Railroaders favor in the first half was their defense. Kokomo’s Chloe McClain would make two free throws with 4:27 left in the first quarter. They would not score again until a McClain free throw with 5:26 left in the third, just over 15 minutes later and resulting in a 21-0 run by Garrett, featuring two 3-pointers by senior Faith Owen and one from junior Bailey Kelham.
“It’s not like Kokomo was missing good shots,” Lapadot said. “Any shot they got was a contested shot and that’s what I’m trying these guys. Shots may not fall and calls may not go your way, but you can always play defense and when you’re elite level players and you can play that kind of defense, you can win games.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Gerke was fouled while driving to the basket, injuring her knee in the process. She had to be carried off the floor for further examination and did not return to the game. She finished the game with eight points and did not play in the championship.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Lapadot said. “She got hit in the knee, and so far, what the doctors are saying has been positive. We won’t know anything until the swelling can go down and she can get the MRI and everything like that, but they were pretty optimistic back home.”
Kelham led all scorers for the game with 10 points. Other scorers were seniors Morgan Ostrowski (9), Nataley Armstrong (7) and Owen (6).
In the championship, Warsaw (11-5) gave Garrett everything it could handle and more, as they took an early 8-0 lead after a pair of threes from senior and University of Indianapolis commit Kacilyn Krebs and junior Zoe Bergan.
The Railroaders didn’t score until 4:55 remaining in the first, when senior Kaitlyn Bergman, starting in place of Gerke, hit a 3-pointer. After a basket by Warsaw senior Abby Sanner, Garrett scored seven straight to tie the game at 10 apiece.
Starting the second quarter tied at 16, Garrett went on a 9-2 run, its first of two such runs, with Armstrong scoring seven in a row. Armstrong would also hit a deep three at the buzzer to put the Railroaders up 30-25 at the half. She finished with a game-high 26 points and 10 assists, and added five rebounds.
The second half was just as exciting as the first, with neither the Tigers nor Railroaders giving an inch to the other.
That is until late in the third quarter, when Garrett used its second 9-2 run, with points coming from Ostrowski at the free throw line, two baskets from Kelham and a 3-pointer from Owen to lead 45-37 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
The Tigers retook the lead in the fourth quarter, after scratching and clawing their way back into the game by way of Sanner, Ava Egolf, and Zoe Bergan.
“They fought harder than we did. That’s all it was,” Lapadot said. “They took two or three power dribbles and powered to the basket and we tried to get cute and flip stuff up and jump out of the way. I told them in the timeout that that was the perfect formula to losing nine-point lead in two minutes, and I said you got to go out and get them.”
And just like that, out of timeout, sophomore Makenna Malcolm hit back-to-back threes, followed by another from Owen. Armstrong completed the run with a layup to put Garrett up 58-50 with 2:08 remaining.
“An underrated thing today is going to be how good Faith was all day,” Lapadot said. “I don’t know how many points she scored, but just handling the ball and playing the whole time both games was excellent.”
Free throws by Armstrong and Ostrowski late, as well as defense, sealed the victory for Garrett.
Other scorers in the championship game were Owen with seven points, followed by Ostrowski, Malcolm and Bergman all finishing with six.
“It’s nice to win trophies,” Lapadot said. “Things could have gone real bad after that first game and I’m just happy with the leadership and most importantly the four starters that were left and how everybody played.”
The junior varsity team lost both of their tournament games, as they were defeated by Kokomo in the first round and Chesterton 58-41 in the consolation game.
