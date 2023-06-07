Prep Girls Tennis 5 area teams earn Academic All-State honors
Five area teams were picked as Academic All-State Teams by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association: Westview, Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont.
Two area individual senior girls made the IHSTECA’s Academic All-State team, Westview’s Paige Riegsecker and DeKalb’s Evelyn Pepple.
Prep Softball EN, Eastside lead Academic All-State honorees
The East Noble and Eastside softball teams earned Academic All-State honors from the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana recently.
The Knights compiled a team grade point average of 3.8234. The Blazers had a 3.76 GPA.
EN and Eastside each had a player earn Academic All-State honors from the SCAI, infielder Sadie Helmkamp for the Knights and outfielder Grace Kreischer for the Blazers.
Other area players making the SCAI Academic All-State First Team were DeKalb’s Katie Waters and West Noble’s Jacelynn McDonald.
Goshen standout Tyra Marcum, a Trine University commit, was an Academic All-State honorable mention.
