Prep Soccer Garrett boys rally past PH
GARRETT — Garrett’s boys soccer team scored all of its goals in the second half to rally from a 2-0 halftime deficit and defeat Prairie Heights 5-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Monday.
Chase Leech had three goals and an assist to lead the Railroaders in their season opener.
Brady Heltsey and Josh Thrush each had a goal for Garrett. Joey Silva and Jasen Bailey each had an assist. Nick Barden made three saves in goal.
AHS girls lose to Generals
ANGOLA — Angola’s girls team opened its season with a 3-1 loss to Wayne on Monday. Freshman Karleigh Gillen scored for the Hornets.
Prep Volleyball Chargers down RedHawks
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Goshen in a non-conference match on Monday. The scores were 25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17.
Samantha Klages had 29 assists, eight digs and two aces for the Chargers, and Dana Ritchie had 26 digs and four aces. Molly Jones had 10 kills, and Tori Gomez had seven kills and six aces.
Carolina Flores and Maysie Clouse each had nine kills for West Noble. Ella Stoner added six kills.
Goshen won the junior varsity match in two sets. West Noble won the C team match in two sets.
In other Monday action, Churubusco lost at Woodlan 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 and Central Noble fell at home in its season opener to Jimtown to four sets. The Cougars won the first set, then the Jimmies won 26-24, 25-22, 25-21.
Prep Girls Golf Eagles best Westview
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Westview 201-226 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday on the back nine at Lake James.
Katie Baker was medalist with a 45 to lead the Eagles (4-0 overall). Hope Haarer paced the Warriors with 46.
Fremont also had 51 from Janessa Ritter, 52 from Kenadee Porath, 53 from Khloe Glendening and 57 from Pressley Scott.
In other area action Monday, Churubusco defeated Prairie Heights 243-277 at Cedar Lake in Howe.
Prep Cross Country EN starts season
FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s teams combined to finish fourth out of 20 teams in the Snider Hokum Karem Saturday.
The Knights’ top finishing pair was the team of Drew Sillaway and Rachel Becker.
Individually, Sillaway had the fastest run among the EN boys in 15 minutes, 42 seconds for three miles. Rae David was the fastest East Noble girls at 18:46.
College Baseball Trine honored for academics
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trine University’s baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2020-21 academic year.
To be eligible for the award, a team must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 and have a head coach who is a current ABCA member.
Bowling
KBA meets this evening
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Bowling Association will have its annual meeting today, starting at 6 p.m. at K Vegas Bowl.
Sign-up for the bowling alley’s leagues for the upcoming season will be available for the public, and the election of officers will also take place at the meeting.
To address questions, contact Steve Spencer by calling 318-2525 or Teri Fitzgibbon by calling 343-8055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.