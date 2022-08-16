WATERLOO — A quick, well-schooled Northrop team spoiled DeKalb’s boys soccer opener Tuesday night.
The Bruins scored two goals 50 seconds apart in the first half and controlled possession much of the match in a 4-1 win.
Miguel Gonzales and Pau Kai each scored twice for the Bruins who led 3-0 at half.
The Barons had success in the second half, getting the ball upfield to strikers Carric Joachim and Imanol Hernandez to create scoring chances.
Joachim got the only Baron goal with 29:58 to play when he beat Bruin goalkeeper Luis Lopez to the ball and got one rolling toward the net. They both made a mad dash for the ball. Lopez got there first with a dive but carried the ball over the goal line with him.
“We get some boys settled into positions and they get comfortable in those positions, and good things happen,” Baron coach Jarrod Bennett said. “They learned the fight in practice but it’s just different when you’re going against somebody else. They’re pushed out of their comfort zone a little, and most boys rise to the occasion.
“That’s all you can ask for. A loss is never easy, but hats off to Northrop. They’re a good squad. We’ll focus on the positives and move forward.”
Gonzales got his first goal when he found a loose ball in the box after a corner kick. Less than a minute later, Alan Aguilar worked the ball along the touch line from the right and centered one to Khai, who put one just under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead with 21:45 left before the half.
Gonzales got his second when he beat DeKalb keeper Korbin Gillian, who was coming off his line, and sent one in.
“You can tell how smart a team is by how they communicate,” Bennett said. “They’re a smart team. You could hear it with the way they talked to each other and what they were saying.”
Khai capped the scoring with just 19 seconds left when he scored from the left side after a shot from the right had bounded across the DeKalb goalmouth.
The junior varsity teams played one half with Northrop winning 1-0.
