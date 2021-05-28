ANGOLA — It’s been an exciting last couple of days for Angola senior Tim Macomber.
Macomber qualified for the Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Track & Field State Finals for the first time on Thursday in both the discus and the shot put at the Marion Regional.
The day before, Macomber committed to continuing his throwing career collegiately at NCAA Division III Manchester University.
“It feels great. It’s always been a dream of mine,” Macomber said. “Coach (Manchester director of cross country and track & field Brian) Cashdollar made a big impact in my decision. I’ll fit in good with the throws program.”
Macomber has developed into one of the top 30 throwers in the state. The old-fashioned hard work ready racheted up last year during the start of COVID-19 stopping everything, and he is always looking to get better.
“I definitely worked on my craft more. It definitely helped to get stronger,” Macomber said. “I learned a lot from my coaches and they’ve pushed me.”
Macomber won sectional and Northeast Corner Conference championships in both the shot put and the discus so far. He will throw them both at the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis after placing second in the discus with a throw of 162 feet, 8 inches and finishing third in the shot put at 52-10 at the Marion Regional. Thursday.
Macomber is also looking forward to trying different events, like throwing the hammer and javelin.
Manchester’s men were second to Rose-Hulman in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships April 30 and May 1.
