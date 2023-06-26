Everyone in Eastside country will remember their softball team’s thrilling run to the 2022 Class 2A state championship.
With much of that team returning, many fans thought another title in 2023 would be automatic. The truth was that what happened in 2022 meant nothing this year.
The Blazers were still expected to win every time out. They went 30-3. They won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships.
Eastside again won the sectional and regional as well as the first game of semi-state.
The dream ended there with a 7-0 loss to Andrean in the semi-state final at Warsaw, leaving them one game shy of another trip to state and chance to defend their crown.
When the hurt eased a bit, the Blazers and their boisterous followers had plenty of which to be proud.
That’s reflected on the KPC Media Group All-Area Softball Team. Brennen Kitchen is the repeat choice for Coach of the Year and senior first baseman Grace McClain was selected as Prep of the Year.
Kitchen held the Blazers steady in the midst of sky-high expectations and fostered a strong mental approach, which helped the team work its way out of a slight lull late in the season. Their cornerstones of “I am because we are” and “Every day we earn it” kept the team on the right course.
McClain batted .495 and drove in a school-record 60 runs. She was voted the team MVP. She was an All-Northeast Corner Conference first-teamer for the third consecutive year. She was a first-team All-State choice and was selected for the North-South All-Star Games.
McClain also had 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. She had a .581 on-base percentage and struck out just four times.
She hit a school-record three grand slams and her four career grand slams are also a Blazer record for a career. She’s also the school’s career leader in RBIs with 127.
Here’s a look at the rest of the KPC Media Group All-Area Softball Team:
Jayci Kitchen, Jr., OF, Eastside
The catalyst as Eastside’s leadoff hitter collected a school-record 58 hits and scored a school-record 57 runs, topping her own record of last season. She hit .527 and had a .597 on-base percentage. She was All-NECC for the third straight year and was a first-team All-State choice.
Natalie Lower, Sr., P/OF, Eastside
Lower went 18-2 with one save and a 1.23 earned run average. The repeat All-NECC pick struck out 167 and walked just 24 in 119 1/3 innings. She was also a force offensively with a .397 average and 23 RBIs.
Katie O’Brien, Sr., 3B, Eastside
O’Brien’s one year at Eastside was huge with a .510 batting average, 16 doubles, two home runs and 54 RBIs. The All-NECC selection scored 44 runs.
Moyra McAtee, Jr., P/OF, Eastside
McAtee threw no-hitters against Eastside’s first three NECC opponents. She went 11-1 with four saves and a 1.47 ERA, striking out 138 in 81 innings.
The all-conference choice also helped with the bat, hitting .303 with eight doubles and 21 RBIs.
Grace Kreischer, Sr., OF, Eastside
A strong senior leader who earned All-NECC recognition, Kreischer batted .350 with five doubles, six home runs and 44 RBIs.
Lilli Cline, So., SS, Eastside
Cline batted .368 with 35 RBIs and 45 runs scored as the Blazers’ No. 2 hitter in the order. She received All-NECC honorable mention.
Elliot Rouch, Sr., SS, East Noble
Rouch was an Indiana All-Star while being named third-team All-State and second-team All-Northeast 8 Conference. She batted .523 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs.
Sadie Helmkamp, Sr., 3B, EN
Helmkamp batted .413 with two home runs and 37 RBIs for the Class 3A sectional champions. She earned second-team All-NE8 honors.
Bailea Bortner, Jr., 2B, East Noble
Bortner batted .380 with two home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 24 runs batted in for the sectional winners. She earned All-Northeast 8 Conference honorable mention.
Kylie Anderson, Jr., 1B, EN
Anderson supplied some pop from the middle of the lineup with nine home runs, nine doubles and 34 RBIs while hitting .402. Her home run turned the sectional title game in the Knights’ favor.
Cady Smith, Sr., P/OF, EN
Smith hit .425 and scored 17 runs in helping the Knights to their first sectional crown since 2011. As a pitcher, she was 6-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings.
Grace Swank, Fr., P/3B, Central Noble
The Cougar Spirit Award winner set school records with 36 RBIs and 16 doubles. An All-NECC first-teamer, she hit .436 with four home runs. She had a 3.58 ERA as a pitcher with 89 K’s in 84 innings.
Abby Hile, Sr., 3B/DP, Central Noble
The Cougars’ offensive MVP batted .441 with 10 doubles, four triples and 33 RBIs. She earned first-team All-NECC honors.
Kensy Kimmell, So., P/DP, Central Noble
Kimmell threw a no-hitter and had a 2.23 ERA, striking out 81 in 84 2/3 innings. She batted .393 and received All-NECC honorable mention.
Bri Kauffman, Fr., SS, Westview
Kauffman batted .493 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in her first varsity season. She was a first-team All-NECC selection.
Lillie Cserep, Sr., 1B/P, DeKalb
Cserep’s pitching duties were limited by injury, but she hit .368 with a home run and 14 RBIs. She had a 4.98 ERA with 48 strikeouts in the circle and earned second-team All-NE8 honors.
Eleanore Knauer, Sr., 1B/P, Angola
Knauer was the Hornets’ leading hitter with an average over .400, and also was solid as a pitcher while earning first-team all-conference honors.
Alyssa Kyle, Sr., 1B/P, Angola
Kyle swung a strong bat in the Hornets’ lineup and was reliable in the pitcher’s circle. She was a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference pick.
Lexi Stevens, So., 3B, Fremont
The first-team All-NECC choice batted .405 with four home runs, six doubles and 18 RBIs. She struck out only eight times this past season.
Trinity Pratt, Sr., 1B/P, Prairie Heights
Pratt earned first-team all-conference honors after hitting .429 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. She posted a 2.94 ERA as a pitcher with 50 strikeouts.
Emily McCrea, So., P/OF, Prairie Heights
McCrea hit .359 and stole 17 bases while earning a spot on the All-NECC first team. She had a 2.88 ERA with 104 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Kylee Waldron, So., 2B/SS, Lakeland
Waldron batted .417 with two home runs, three doubles and 13 stolen bases. She received honorable mention on the All-NECC team.
Kaitlyn Keck, Jr., SS/P, Lakeland
Keck hit .386 and drove in 25 runs while earning first-team all-conference honors. She had three doubles and three triples.
Hailey Moser, Sr., SS, West Noble
Moser was a .438 hitter and hit five home runs for the Chargers. She was a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference pick.
Ashlyn Erwin, Sr., 1B, Churubusco
Erwin batted .443 and scored 31 runs for the Eagles and earned first-team all-conference honors.
Madison Hosted, Sr., OF, Churubusco
Also an All-Area pick in track, Hosted hit .423 with 10 triples and 30 RBIs. She was a first-team All-NECC choice.
Shelby Tigner, Fr., C/2B, Churubusco
Tigner hit .439 with 10 doubles and 18 RBIs. She was given All-NECC honorable mention.
Honorable Mention
Victoria Roose, Timmery Hunter, Eastside; Addy Parr, Myleigh Carper, Fremont; Avery Deter, Kennedy Vice, Central Noble; Stella Mix, Laney Miller, Garrett; Grace Steury, Rosalyn Knauer, Angola; Julia Vargas, West Noble; Abby Alwine, East Noble; Paige Storck, Rylee Moore, Katie Waters, DeKalb; Savana Phares, Prairie Heights; Hope Bortner, Westview; Grace Merkel, Sabrina Kaufman, Ava West, Lakewood Park Christian.
