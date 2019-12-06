WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue's women's volleyball team opened NCAA Tournament play with a sweep of Wright State Friday night at Holloway Gymnasium. The scores were 25-9, 25-22, 25-11.
The Boilermakers (23-7), the No. 16 overall seed, will host Marquette (28-5) in a second-round match today at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles defeated Dayton 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 in a first-round match Friday afternoon.
On Friday night, Purdue was in command of the Raiders. The Boilermakers had a .381 hitting percentage with only six attack errors and had 12 blocks. They did not allow an ace while they had seven aces themselves.
Caitlyn Newton had 13 kills, five blocks and three aces for Purdue. Hayley Bush had 32 assists and six digs. Marissa Hornung added 15 assists, and Grace Cleveland had eight kills, seven digs and three blocks.
Freshman Maddie Schermerhorn, a West Noble High School graduate, had four digs for the Boilermakers.
Nyssa Baker had seven kills and three blocks for the Raiders, who finished 24-6. Lainey Stephenson had 19 assists and eight digs.
