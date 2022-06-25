BLOOMINGTON — The 2022 softball season concluded on Saturday with the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana’s North/South All-Star Classic doubleheader at Andy Mohr Field at Indiana University.
This year’s games were the most watched in the organization’s history, with over 400 people in attendance and more than 800 watching online, according to SCAI.
The games did not disappoint on a warm and sunny day, with 42 softball players from across the state representing their schools, districts and regions.
Eastside’s Faith McClain and Westview’s Alexys Antal took part to represent District 2 for the North, while the Blazers first-year head coach Brennen Kitchen was on the coaching staff.
The 2022 SCAI Coach of the Year, of which Brennen was a finalist for, was won by Indianapolis Roncalli’s David Lauck, while the Miss Softball award went to Shelbyville’s Karissa Hamilton, a University of Kentucky signee.
Hamilton was a member of the South team, who swept the North on Saturday, winning the first game 4-2 and the second game 7-2.
Antal, a University of Findlay (Ohio) signee, pitched the fifth and sixth innings of game one, giving up two solo home runs (one of which was to Whiteland graduate and Trine University commit Debbie Hill), and striking out three batters.
“I was really nervous going up against some really good hitters, but it was fun,” Antal said. “I just thought to take it one pitch at a time like I always have and it was a good experience. Playing today on an amazing field with amazing teammates is just like a dream come true.”
Antal also saw action in right field. She also batted 1-for-3 with a single in game two.
Antal added that the competition she faced was unlike anything she had played against at Westview.
“You have the best 42 players in the state playing on the same field, which is amazing,” Antal said. “I feel very honored to be on the field with the other girls and I just want to give a huge shoutout to my parents (Mike and Heather). Without them, I can’t be here.
“I also want to thank my teammates and coaches in travel and high school, my community that has supported me for all the years, and then God obviously for making everything possible.”
Antal said her favorite moment from the weekend was the camaraderie with the rest of the players.
“We didn’t know each other coming into this weekend two days ago,” Antal said. “And now we all get together and just cheer each other on. It’s really eye-opening and fun to see.”
McClain, a Rock Valley, Illinois, College signee, batted 0-for-3 for the day and saw lots of action on defense, starting the first game at shortstop as well as seeing time in left field and second base.
McClain said that it was awesome to have her coach in Kitchen also there and that it was great that they were both able to represent the Blazers.
“I’d just like to thank my parents and all the coaches and teammates that I’ve had throughout the years for helping me and getting me to where I am,” McClain said.
McClain’s favorite part of the weekend was the banquet on Friday and being able to talk and bond with all of the girls.
“It was really cool being out there with a bunch of other girls that also love the game and just getting to play the game I love,” McClain said. “It’s awesome to see where everybody else is going to compete at the college level. It’s definitely preparing all of us for what we’re going to see in the future.”
It was a very special weekend for Kitchen, who coached McClain in the final high school games of her career on Saturday.
“I’ve known Faith since she was a kindergartener when she was five years old and I was the principal at Riverdale Elementary,” Kitchen said. “It was really cool being able to coach her this year in high school ball and then one last time this weekend.”
Kitchen also accomplished a very rare feat this weekend, not only being a coach for an All-Star team, but also having done so in his first year after winning a state title with the Blazers.
“These types of honors,” Kitchen said, “…they’re more like team awards. You get to do those things and be recognized because your team has success. So this was more really about the girls than it is about me.”
Kitchen added that his favorite memory from this weekend was at the banquet and reading off the accomplishments of the players throughout high school, not only on the softball field, but in the classroom as well.
“It was really cool to hear about the academic side of things from the girls and all of the different accolades and clubs that they belong to,” Kitchen said. “Just being able to go up and recognize those talented girls for that was a really neat moment for me.”
