After a largely lopsided opening week with perhaps a couple of surprises, a lot of really good matchups are on tap in week two tonight.
The area’s marquee matchups are at the Landing Strip in Monroe where two of the state’s top small school programs face off as Eastside takes on Adams Central and at Andrews Field in Nappanee as East Noble visits NorthWood.
East Noble at NorthWood
Records: East Noble 1-0, NorthWood 1-0
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville; 94.3 FM, Auburn), Michiana’s News Channel 95.3 FM, michianapromotions.com
Last week: The Knights won over Plymouth 51-7. The Panthers won 31-7 at Jimtown.
Last meeting: East Noble won 15-14 in Nappanee on Aug. 28, 2020.
We will get a better idea of who the Knights are and what they need to get better at.
The Panthers were young last year in going 5-5. They might be their more formidable selves this year, but the younger Knights could show NorthWood where it is at and where it needs to be.
The Panthers defeated Jimtown for the eighth straight time last week. NorthWood senior quarterback Kaden Lone threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores against the Jimmies, and turnovers also play a key role in the outcome.
Running the ball will be at the foundation of what both teams do and physicality will important in this matchup. But Lone and EN’s Zander Brazel can make plays through the air.
Eastside at Adams Central
Records: Eastside 1-0, Adams Central 1-0
Media: The Berne Witness video stream at ihsaatv.org
Last week: The Blazers won 50-24 at home over Woodlan. The Flying Jets won 56-6 at Garrett.
Last meeting: Eastside won 21-19 in Butler on Aug. 27, 2021.
This game pits teams that were among northeast Indiana’s elite last season. The Flying Jets played in the Class 1A state championship game and the Blazers reached the Class 2A north semi-state.
Eastside handed Adams Central its only regular-season loss, stopping a late two-point conversion to win a thriller 21-19.
Both teams won convincing openers last week. The Blazers rolled up over 500 yards — including more than 200 by running back Briar Munsey — in a 50-24 win over Woodlan. Adams Central feasted on big plays against Garrett last week, returning two interceptions for touchdowns and a blocked punt for another.
Garrett at DeKalb
Records: Garrett 0-1, DeKalb 0-1
Media: summitcitysports.com
Last week: Railroaders lost 56-6 at home to Adams Central. The Barons lost 21-14 at Angola.
Last meeting: Garrett won 28-7 at home on Aug. 27, 2021.
Both teams will look to bounce back after season-opening losses.
In their 56-6 loss to Adams Central, the Railroaders had two passes intercepted and returned for scores and a blocked punt was taken back for another.
DeKalb scored first against Angola, but gave up more than 300 yards of offense in a loss to the Hornets.
That game was the first for Angola on its new artificial surface. This week, DeKalb gets to christen its new artificial turf against a county rival.
Lakeland at Churubusco
Records: Lakeland 0-1, Churubusco 0-1
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: The Lakers lost 36-17 at home to South Bend St. Joseph. The Eagles lost 31-7 at Columbia City.
Last meeting: Churubusco won 21-20 in LaGrange on Aug. 27, 2021.
The status of Eagle quarterback/defensive back Riley Buroff will be important here. He got dinged up in last week’s loss at Columbia City and Kameron Rinker saw some time under center in place of Buroff.
An interesting matchup will be Lakeland freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook versus the Churubusco secondary. Holbrook did not challenge an athletic St. Joseph secondary much as he only completed five of 11 passes for 25 yards. Not having Buroff lurking could create an entirely different look than what Holbrook saw last week.
The Lakers will probably be vastly different to Churubusco compared to Columbia City. Columbia City is bigger in numbers and probably so in size than Lakeland, so Churubusco could better establish itself up front. However, Lakeland likes its quickness up front, so that can create an interesting contrast in styles.
Churubusco had 163 yards of total offense against Columbia City last week while Lakeland had 96 total yards against the Indians.
Leo at Angola
Records: Leo 0-1, Angola 1-0
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook
Last week: The Lions lost 33-13 at home to Kokomo. The Hornets won 21-14 at home to DeKalb.
Last meeting: Leo won 50-10 in Leo-Cedarville on Aug. 27, 2021.
The Hornets made the plays in many of the key moments against the . Could they take advantage of a Lion team trying to figure out new systems and schemes for new coach Jason Doerffler?
Doerffler, the son of longtime Fort Wayne athletic director and football coach Dean Doerffler, is making Leo more balanced offensively and implementing a passing game to complement its traditionally strong passing attack. Doerffler replaces Jared Sauder, who became an assistant principal at Leo High School.
Can the Lions go back to their bread and butter and pound it on the ground? They tore through Angola like that last year. But the Hornet defense has to enter this game with confidence after what it did against a DeKalb defense with potential.
The Barons ran for 92 yards, but only averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Angola got off the field, too, holding DeKalb to 4-of-13 on third-down conversions and 2-4 on fourth-down conversions. Andre Tagliaferri and Jake Land each made seven solo tackles and one assisted tackle to lead the Hornets.
West Noble at Wawasee
Records: West Noble 1-0, Wawasee 0-1
Media: CPG-TV on YouTube, WRWT (93.7 FM, Syracuse)
Last week: The Chargers won 33-7 at home over Central Noble. The Warriors lost 26-0 at Tippecanoe Valley
Last meeting: West Noble won 19-7 in Ligonier on Aug. 27, 2021.
The Chargers got going with a dominant win over archrival Central Noble, and will try to build on that against their rival next door to the west in Wawasee.
The ground game appears to be in West Noble’s favor. The Chargers ran for 234 last week while holding the Cougars to 27 rushing yards. The Warriors only had 20 yards on 21 carries last week while the Vikings ran for 279 yards.
Junior linebacker Brandon Kelly leads the Wawasee defense. He made 10 tackles, including five solos, against the Vikings. Senior quarterback Jaxon Brown completed 11-of-17 passes against Tippecanoe Valley and threw and interception.
Bronson (Mich.) at Prairie Heights
Records: Bronson 0-0, Prairie Heights 1-0
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last week: The Panthers won 39-0 at Whitko.
Last meeting: Prairie Heights won 36-22 at Bronson on Aug. 27, 2021.
The Panthers and Vikings are pretty similar. Their numbers are both in the mid- to upper-20s in a rebuild. But this looks like a game where the speed and athleticism of Heights’ senior twin brothers Trenton and Jaden Daniels can be the difference.
Trenton Daniels completed 7-of-14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdown passes. He also rushed 10 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. Jaden caught seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Bronson went 2-7 last year. Coach Jake Miller is looking for consistency and to do the little things right, according to a recent preview story in the Coldwater, Mich., Daily Reporter.
The Vikings are led by seniors Everardo Lozada and Jacob Dixon and sophomore quarterback-linebacker Boston Bucklin.
Woodlan at Central Noble
Records: Woodlan 0-1, Central Noble 0-1
Last week: The Warriors lost 50-24 at Eastside. The Cougars lost 33-7 at West Noble.
Last meeting: Central Noble won 42-16 in Woodburn on Aug. 27, 2021.
If the opening loss at West Noble is any indication, it’s going to be a process for the Cougars, who graduated 10 guys from last year and have to get new guys acclimated while searching for consistency.
The Warriors are also trying find consistency under coach Mike Smith, a former Prairie Heights head coach and Trine University assistant. But there are no guarantees for CN, and the Warriors have some explosiveness that has to be accounted for.
Woodlan was gashed on the ground by a strong Eastside team. The Cougars want to establish the run, but could not against West Noble. We’ll see what develops tonight in Central Noble’s home opener.
Blackford at Fremont
Records: Blackford 0-1, Fremont 1-0
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: The Bruins lost 41-0 at home to Jay County. The Eagles won 32-8 at Southern Wells.
Last meeting: Fremont won 28-18 at home on Aug. 19, 2016.
The Bruins have had decent times and rough times over the past 20 years as they have either been in Class 2A or 3A. They have had a couple of rough seasons recently and the Eagles have a chance to go 2-0.
Blackford had a tough game last week over a Jay County squad that has struggled over the last few year. The Bruins only had 56 total yards against the Patriots last Friday.
Fremont will try to go 2-0 for the first time since its golden year of 1997. The Eagles’ win at Southern Wells last week was their first win on the gridiron at Southern Wells since 1997.
Jeff Jones contributed to this story.
