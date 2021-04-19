BUTLER — Lakewood Park’s boys and girls track teams defeated host Eastside Monday.
The Panther boys won 73-57. The Panther girls were 66-52 winners.
In the boys’ meet, Zach Collins won four events, placing first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and high jump.
Konner Lower won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races for Eastside. Dane Sebert was first in the shot put and discus for the Blazers.
Caleb Ramer (300 hurdles), Weston Roth (800) and Titus Shively (110 hurdles) won one event each for Lakewood Park. Nic Blair (400) and Jadin Seiler (pole vault) won one event each for Eastside.
The Panthers won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. Eastside won the 4x400 relay.
In the girls’ meet, Eastside’s Brittney Geiger was a triple winner, placing first in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and high jump.
Francesca Talarico won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for Lakewood Park.
For the Panthers, Sophie Burris won the 1,600, Sam Hartz won the 800, Kesed Picazo won the 100 and Olivia Rose won the discus. The Panthers won all three relay events.
Other winners for Eastside were Molly Holman in the shot put, Joanie Kimpel in the pole vault and Lydia Sullivan in the long jump.
The meets were slated to take place today, but were moved back one day in anticipation of inclement weather.
Lakewood Park 73, Eastside boys 57
100 — 1. Z.Collins (LP) 11.22; 2. White (LP) 11.63; 3. Hodges (LP) 11.85. 200 — 1. Z.Collins (LP) 29.95; 2. White (LP) 24.32; 3. Miller (LP) 25.62. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 53.63; 2. White (LP) 56.09; 3. Miller (LP) 56.46. 800 — 1. Roth (LP) 2:24.47; 2. Blair (ES) 2:24.52; 3. Brock Seiler (ES) 2:31. 1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 5:23; 2. Moriarity (LP) 5:38; 3. Kruse (LP) 5:39. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 11:43; 2. Kruse (LP) 12:03; 3. Greutman (ES) 12:19.
110 hurdles — 1. Shively (LP) 19.08; 2. Diaz (ES) 21.03. 300 hurdles — 1. Ramer (LP) 48.02; 2. Rowlader (LP) 48.94; 3. Diaz (ES) 49.56. 4x100 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 48.9. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside, 3:50. 4x800 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 10:41.
Pole vault — 1. Jadin Seiler (ES) 8-0; 2. Johnny Eck (ES) 7-0; 3. C.Collins (ES) 7-0. High jump — 1. Z.Collins (LP) 5-4; 2. Miller (ES) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Z.Collins (LP) 19-2; 2. Slone (ES) 16-11; 3. Rowlader (LP) 16-8. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 37-6.25; 2. Jared Seiler (ES) 36-3; 3. Vergon (LP) 31-5.5. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 109-3; 2. Jared Seiler (ES) 104-7; 3. Shively (LP) 86-4.
Lakewood Park 66, Eastside girls 52
100 — Picazo (LP) 13.66; 2. Hartz (LP) 13.89; 3. Rotz (ES) 15.78. 200 — 1. Talarico (LP) 32.73; 2. Willibey (ES) 35.77; 3. Rotz (ES) 37.79. 400 — 1. Talarico (LP) 1:06.32; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 1:06.34; 3. Sullivan (ES) 1:15. 800 — 1. Hartz (LP) 2:36.9; 2. Lehman (LP) 2:54; 3. Sweitzer (LP) 3:03. 1,600 — 1. Burris (LP) 7:27; 2. Bonecutter (ES) 7:49. 3,200 — 1. No runners.
100 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 18.98; 2. Miller (LP) 19.28; 3. Baker (ES) 20.41. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 55.24; 2. Baker (ES) 1:01; 2. Rowlader (LP) 1:02. 4x100 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 57.43. 4x400 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 4:58. 4x800 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 12:22.
Pole vault — 1. Kimpel (ES) 7-0; no second or third places. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-6; 2. Kamleiter (LP) 4-6; 3. Hoffelder (ES) 4-0. Long jump — 1. Sullivan (ES) 13-2; 2. Miller (LP) 12-8; 3. Jaegers (LP) 12-6.5. Shot put — 1. Holman (ES) 27-2.5; 2. Snyder (ES) 25-9; 3. Neumann (ES) 25-7.5. Discus — 1. Rose (LP) 80-7; 2. Burris (LP) 79-5; 3. Snyder (ES) 71-0.
