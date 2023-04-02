EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Trine University track and field teams had plenty of good performances in the Auto-Owners Insurance Spartan Open Friday at Michigan State University.
There were athletes from all three NCAA levels and from some NAIA institutions in the meet.
Highlighting the day for Trine was Morgan Moslow, who broke the women’s school record in the pole vault by clearing a height 10 feet, 6 inches. She placed 16th overall in the event.
Lydia Randolph won the 5000-meter run in 17 minutes, 54.07 seconds.
East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers had the top mark in two field events for the Thunder after throwing the hammer 148-8 and the shot 37-3.25. She was ninth in the hammer and 11th in the shot put.
Other top scores in field events included Malena Ricks, who was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 99-4. Chloe Bard was 13th in the discus at 110-6.
Amira Faulkner competed for Trine in the seeded 1,500-meter race and placed 42nd at 5:05.44.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Mackenzie Miller, Emma Forker, Kaleigh Maschino and Ricks was third in 50.04 seconds. Miller was also the top placer in the 100 dash at 12.91 seconds, placing 13th, and the 200 at 27.14 seconds, finishing 14th.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Brynn Mericle finished ninth in 16.16 seconds. The 400 hurdles featured Adrianne Jackson in fifth at 1:08.23 and Mericle in eighth at 1:10.60.
Anissa Rios was 16th in the 400 in 1:05.64. Emily Wahl had the best time for Trine in the seeded race of the 800 at 2:25.72, placing 23rd.
The Thunder men had four top-five finishes and several other top-10 finishes.
Andrew Cogswell was runner-up in the triple jump at 39-6.5. The 4-by-400 relay team placed second with Evan Selby, Jake Gladieux, Ryan Smith and Aaron Pike in a time of 3:25.35.
As an individual, Gladieux was third in the 110 hurdles in 14.31 seconds, and Selby placed seventh in 15.22 seconds.
The final top five finish of the day for Trine came from the 5,000, where Joseph Packard was fourth in 15:05.32. Teammate Zach Brickler took eighth in 15:14.21.
Ben Williams was the top scorer for Trine in three separate events at MSU. He was seventh in the 200 (22.66 seconds), eighth in the long jump (21-1.5) and 12th in the 100 dash (11.27 seconds).
Williams was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Greysen Spohn was eighth in the 200 at 22.76 seconds. Austin Smith was 10th in the long jump at 20-8.5.
Several field athletes finished top 10 for the Thunder on Friday.
In the javelin, Colton Wampler was seventh at 126-9 and Ethan Spahr was ninth at 121-2. Theodore Samra and Jacob Barkey finished eighth (160-10) and ninth (160-9), respectively, in the hammer throw.
Alexander Lewis was ninth in the shot put at 46-4, and Brandan Cross finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 133 feet.
Both Trine teams will compete in the Indiana Tech Warrior Open this coming Friday in Fort Wayne.
