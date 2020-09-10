AUBURN — Angola and DeKalb have enjoyed a lot of nice days for playing golf lately.
The coaches of the two girls golf teams would like to use a little of the pleasant weather to practice.
The Barons defeated the Hornets 203-244 at Bridgewater Wednesday with both sides looking ahead to conference tournaments Saturday.
Lillie Cone and Kayla Fleming of DeKalb shared medalist honors with 43s. Kaitlyn Traylor shot a 58 and Delaney Cox a 59 for the Barons.
Katie Smith, Hannah Hagerty and Lucy Smith all shot 60s for Angola. Hannah Conley carded a 64 and Sydney Warren a 71.
“We struggled a little bit,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “There were some good holes. We’ll talk about some of the positives. We’ll try to get back and practice (today) and Friday before we go to conference.
“Hopefully there are some things we can work on and get better. We have a lot of new players. It’s just hard right now because our schedule is so packed, and we can’t get practice time.”
Practice has also had to come on the course for the Barons, who have one more dual match today against Carroll at Bridgewater before the conference tournament.
“We played pretty well, pretty solid,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We’ve had lots of matches. We’re hitting balls every chance we get. The weather’s been nice and that’s good.
“We’re trying to get a little more consistency as we go into next week. We’re trying to keep improving each time out. We have conference on Saturday, and then sectional next week. That’s what we’ve been playing and practicing for.”
The Barons will travel to Cross Creek in Decatur to play in the Northeast 8 Conference tournament Saturday. Angola will go to Garrett Country Club the same day for the Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
